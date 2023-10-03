Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Turnt Up To Throwback Hits With Two Twerk Queens In Mexico Amid Probe Into Mother’s Death

The situation involving ex-NFL defensive back Sergio Brown and the death of his mother, Myrtle Brown, gets more curious by the day. Sergio was seen in a video at a club in Tulum, Mexico, partying and dancing as the investigation into his mother’s death continues.

In the video, obtained by TMZ Sports, Sergio is seen in a pair of red Nike swimming trunks smiling and dancing with various partygoers.

Turnt Up In Tulum

The group danced to hits like Souljaboy’s “Crank That,” Crime Mob’s “Knuck If You Buck,” D4L’s “Laffy Taffy,” and Fast Life Yungstaz’ “Swag Surfin’.”

Hey, you’re in the club. Do you.

But not exactly what we would assume a grieving son would be doing amid an investigation into the death of his mother.

Strange Behavior

Sergio’s behavior since Myrtle’s death has been strange, to say the least. He posted a series of since-deleted incoherent videos on a burner Instagram account, quoting the movie “Finding Nemo,” accusing the FBI of kidnapping him and for his mother’s disappearance, and seemingly under the influence singing the hook to Drake’s “Legend.”

“What the f–k? Missing? They ain’t never seen ‘Finding Nemo’? What the f–k is going on? This is traumatic. Lucky I don’t have to say a joke. You … what the f–k? Just keep swimming,” he said.

He posted another video that showed him walking shirtless and grimacing while singing the hook of Drake’s hit “Legend,” which contains the words: “Oh my God, oh my God, if I die I’m a legend.”

“It had to be the FBI or the Maywood Police,” he ranted. “I thought my f–king mama was on vacation in Sinaloa. That’s f–king fake news, get the f–k out my goddamn of my face.”

A witness told TMZ that Sergio was at the spot for several hours chatting it up with people, and buying drinks for others, before he took off.

Myrtle Brown, 73, was found dead near a creek behind her home last month by police. After an autopsy was completed, it was determined she died from multiple injuries related to assault and the manner of death was homicide.

Police are still investigating the crime, and at one point attempting to locate Sergio, but he was not identified as a suspect. No arrests have been made to date.

Sergio Brown played safety from 2010 through 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, Illinois, and attended the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.