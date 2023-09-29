Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown’s Instagram Account Vanishes Amid Bizarre Posts Related To Death Of His Mother

The Instagram account linked to former NFL player Sergio Brown seems to have been deleted as of Thursday afternoon.

Brown is in the news because his mother, Myrtle Brown, was found dead and Sergio posted an incoherent video message where he said his mother was on vacation.

Brown has been missing since his mother was found dead near a creek behind her home on Sept. 16.

Sergio Brown Posted A Strange Video

In the video attributed to the account “intplayerwithapassport,” which was apparently a burner account for the ex-New England Patriots safety, Brown blamed the FBI and Maywood police for kidnapping him from his home.

“It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police,” he says to the camera as loud music blares in the background. “I thought my f–kin’ momma was on vacation. They kidnapped me twice from home. The Maywood Police Department.”

He says the news of his mother’s death is “fake news.”

“Fake news. Fake news. Fake news,” he said in the video. “It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day with the 511 haze and gas unwarranted. They kidnapped me twice from home – the Maywood Police Department. It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police.”

Neighbors said they saw Brown burning his mother’s clothes in a bonfire on their doorbell camera – and that family members say he ‘wasn’t himself’ in the last few months.

Nick Brown Shares Thoughts About Dead Mother

The funeral for Myrtle Brown will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, according to the former NFL star’s brother, Nick Brown.

The ceremony will be held at the Rock of Ages Baptist Church.

“Please join us as we celebrate the life of a loving mother, sister, and friend. Some know Myrtle as Mom, Ms. Brown, Myrtle Jean, and Suga Mama,” Nick Brown wrote on Facebook. “It’s a really tough time for the family but we all know Mom would say, ‘Tough times don’t last.’ Please continue to pray for our family.”

Nick Brown shared more thoughts on Facebook about his family.

“It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope. Mom, thank you for being strong, caring, diligent, fancy, funny, and for saving my art. I won’t let you down. My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home.”

Sergio Brown played safety from 2010 through 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood and attended the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.