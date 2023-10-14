Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Fought With Mexican Cops On A Plane After Being Arrested And Charged With First-Degree Murder In Connection With Mother’s Death

Ex- NFL player Sergio Brown has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, Myrtle Brown. While he was on a plane being extradited from Mexico to the United States last Sunday, Sergio fought with Mexican police and continued his unhinged rants about kidnapping.

“They’re kidnapping me again … I’m from Chicago,” Brown said before pushing one of the officers. “I should not be going to Tijuana. Let me go. This is kidnapping.”

Sergio Continues Kidnapping Claims

According to eyewitnesses on the scene, it took 90 minutes for the Mexican officers to get Sergio off the plane. A doctor allegedly tried to help calm him down by offering him a glass of water.

“It was crazy just to hear him start yelling that he was being kidnapped, that these men were kidnapping him,” Michelle Williams, a passenger on the plane, told CBS8. “And I’m just thinking, ‘What is going on?'”

Brown was deported from Mexico on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and was taken into custody near San Diego on the arrest warrant from Illinois. He is currently in a downtown San Diego jail being held without bond and waived his right for an extradition hearing.

When Sergio’s mother’s body was discovered and ruled a homicide in September, local authorities in Illinois were looking for the former NFL defensive back. A burner Instagram account belonging to Sergio had videos of him in Mexico ranting about his mother’s death, saying she was on vacation and that he had been previously kidnapped.

Psych Evaluation?

“It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police,” Sergio said in one of the videos. “I thought my f–kin’ momma was on vacation. They kidnapped me twice from home. The Maywood Police Department.”

“Fake news. Fake news. Fake news,” he said in another video in which he tagged ESPN. “It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day with the 511 haze and gas unwarranted. They kidnapped me twice from home – the Maywood Police Department. It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police.”

It is unclear if Sergio has legal representation at this point. No doubt whomever does represent him, they will likely consider his mental competency to stand trial. All of this behavior is strange, to say the least.