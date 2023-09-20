Police Looking For Former NFL Player Sergio Brown After His Mother Was Found Dead; He Appears In Bizarre Instagram Video With A Theory

Police in Maywood, Illinois, are looking for former NFL player Sergio Brown after his mother was found dead near a creek behind her home. Myrtle Brown was 73 years old.

According to reports, relatives of the Browns told police they couldn’t contact or locate Sergio or Myrtle last Saturday.

Where Is Sergio?

“Upon conducting a second and wider search of the area, Myrtle Brown was discovered unresponsive near a creek to the rear of her residence,” police wrote in a press release.

When local law enforcement found Myrtle Brown’s body, it was sent to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Spokesperson Natalia Derevyanny said the victim was pronounced dead on Saturday.

An autopsy revealed she died from multiple injuries related to assault and her manner of death was homicide, Derevyanny said.

A video of Sergio surfaced on Instagram attributed to the account “intplayerwithapassport” which is an alleged burner account of the ex-safety.

In the video Sergio claims that he thought his mother was on vacation, that the FBI and the Maywood Police Department kidnapped him in the past.

“It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police,” he says to the camera as loud music blares in the background. “I thought my f–kin’ momma was on vacation. They kidnapped me twice from home. The Maywood Police Department.”

The video was taken and allegedly geo tagged with Mexico City before it was taken down and reposted with a geolocation.

Bizarre Behavior

“Maywood Police Department detectives are aware of a video that has surfaced on social media in relation to Mr. Sergio Brown, who is still considered a missing person and are also looking into its authenticity,” Maywood Police Department public information officer Carmen Rivera told The New York Post.

A neighbor told CBS2 that Sergio had been acting “out of character” for months.

“The [strange] behavior has apparently been typical for Sergio Brown in recent months,” neighbor Carlos Cortez said. “Relatives said he had been ‘out of his mind.'”

As of Tuesday Sergio Brown has not been named a suspect in his mother’s death, which has been ruled a homicide.

Sergio Brown played safety from 2010 through 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood and attended the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.