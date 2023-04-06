Sounds Like Just Another Case Of That Old CTE | Ex-NFL Linebacker Darron Lee Arrested On Charges Of Attacking His Mom And Child’s Mom

Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee was been arrested and charged with domestic violence in two separate incidents. He’s facing two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence and misdemeanor assault, stemming from allegedly attacking both his mom and mother of his 2-year-old child.

Lee’s bond has set at $20,000 in each case and he was ordered to stay away from both alleged victims if he does in fact post bond. Per reports, Lee’s mom and the mother of his child called police to report that Lee had indeed punched one of them in the head repeatedly.

Child’s Mom Had Become Uncomfortable With Lee In The Home

The argument reportedly stemmed from Lee’s mom adhering to his child’s mom fear of having him in the house. That’s when Lee’s mom went to tell her son that he needed to leave the home, and of course that’s where things went south. Lee’s mom told officers that her son became irate and proceeded to attack her, yelling uncontrollably and even pushing his mom into a wall.

“The relative was then thrown to the ground while Mr. Lee kept screaming at her. Mr. Lee then began to strike her head with his fists making contact with her face and back of her head,” court records said. “The relative stated that he struck her approximately 8-9 times in the head area with a closed fists.”

“The relative also had a cell phone recording of the initial assault that was given to police for evidence,” court records also said.

Per reports, that relative who’s alleged to be his mom was taken to the hospital to treat the multiple injuries.

Lee and his child’s mom reportedly had some domestic violence issues in October 2022, when Lee accused her of cheating on him. He even threatened to kill her and their child, while allegedly choking her for about a minute on the bed. Court records also show he allegedly lifted her up by her neck and dropped her to the ground in the downstairs part of the house.

Lee’s rebuttal was she hit him and attacked him first and he was just defending himself. And he even denied putting his hands on her, despite police viewing pictures allegedly taken by a relative — possibly his mom — that night.

Could Lee Be Suffering From CTE?

The first signs of CTE may be mental or behavioral issues including depression, anxiety, impulsivity and aggression. From the sounds of Lee’s troubles, a lot of that occurred, and he’s apparently been consistently troubled since his football career ended.

Who Is Darron Lee?

After helping lead Ohio State to the 2014 national championship and being named defensive MVP of the Buckeyes’ 42-35 semifinal win over Alabama, Lee was taken by the New York Jets with the 20th overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft. Lee’s NFL career never really took off, as he bounced around the league for five seasons with four teams before being retired in 2021.

He was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2019-20 Super Bowl-winning team, seeing spot duty at all three linebacker positions.

