Everybody Hates Anthony! | Comedian Rickey Smiley Joins In On The Fun And Cracks A Few Jokes About Anthony Davis Being Carted Off In Wheelchair After Head Injury

Anthony Davis has been the subject of jokes on social media since the Lakers’ Wednesday night loss to the Warriors in Game 5. He left the game midway through the fourth quarter with a head injury. It was reported he had to use a wheelchair to get back to the locker room.

Anthony Davis sitting on bench during game five of the Warriors-Lakers playoff series; Rickey Smiley during a photo shoot. (Photos: Getty Images & screenshot from Smiley’s Twitter account)

Stephen A. Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal all joined to make fun of Davis having to use a wheelchair for a head injury. Now comedian Rickey Smiley let off a few rounds of jokes on his personal Twitter account.

Jokes Still Going

Smiley first tweeted out a photoshopped picture of Davis in a wheelchair.

Then he followed that tweet with a picture of Davis next to one of R&B legend Ginuwine falling off stage during a performance last weekend.

He captioned the picture, ” @DeRayDavis… Do NOT allow your dad falling off stage to distract you from this important game tonight.Keep your eyes on the prize!!!#HelpLeBron#AllTheComediansWillBeWatching.”

It has been suggested that comedian DeRay Davis and Anthony Davis look alike and Ginuwine could be their dad.

Ready for Game 6

The Lakers avoided a terrible outcome after it was announced Thursday that Davis would not be in concussion protocol. He played in Game 6 on Friday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. They hold 3-2 lead but missed an opportunity to close out the series on Wednesday.

As for Davis’ impact, he has averaged 22.4 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in the series. In games where he has scored at least 20 points and grabbed 10 or more rebounds the Lakers have won.

The Lakers will also need Davis to dominate to avoid becoming the 14th team to have lost a series after being up 3-1. Lakers superstar forward LeBron James and Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry both are very familiar with overcoming 3-1 deficits.

James and his Cavaliers team in 2016 pulled a 3-1 comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals against these same Warriors. Curry in that same 2016 NBA playoffs run delivered a comeback in the Western Conference finals to break the heart of Oklahoma City Thunder fans.

James is trying to avoid being on the receiving end, but he will need a healthy Davis to close the series out.