Candle Stay Lit | The Legend Of Lakers Bench Player Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron James’ Secret Bailout Plan

Los Angeles Lakers reserve guard Lonnie Walker IV scored all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter of Monday’s Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers now lead the series 3-1, and Walker IV’s critical play in the win, is a lesson to all ballers out there.

There is a saying that goes like this: You don’t have to get ready if you stay ready.

It’s a lesson to be applied throughout life. It’s about being proactive and not waiting for the metaphorical or literal fight to come to you before you’re prepared.

Walker IV Made The Most Of Limited Opportunities To Earn More

In this series before the 27 minutes he logged in Game 4, he played 24 minutes in Game 3 (a blowout Lakers win), 12 minutes in Game 2 (a blowout Warriors win), and he did not play in Game 1.

Candle stay lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BnMMzo2bmf — Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) May 9, 2023

That is the literal definition of staying ready. Your minutes fluctuate because you’re not a part of the core rotation, but you know you can provide value if given the opportunity. If Walker IV, who is only in his fifth year, decided to pout or be mad about the lack of playing time he wouldn’t work hard on off days and shoot-arounds.

If he doesn’t work hard and prepare when he’s given mop-up duty in the blowout loss, he wouldn’t play hard and show head coach Darvin Ham and the staff that he might deserve a look in future games.

He did just that in Games 2 and 3 and in the most important moment (fourth quarter) of a must-win game, when the coaching staff and his teammates trusted him to play in the pick and roll and be the first option on offense in big possessions.

Following the game Walker IV was interviewed by the TNT “Inside The NBA” crew, when he essentially said he’s not surprised by his play because he stays ready.

“I’ve been doing this for 24 years of my life,” Walker IV said. “I’ve always been in the gym.”

Lonnie Walker IV joins the Fellas after a big-time playoff performance 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/twc90rOhhj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2023

With 1:53 remaining in the game Walker IV hit a tough pull-up jump shot over Stephen Curry that gave the Lakers a 100-99 lead, a lead they would never relinquish.

Who Is Lonnie Walker IV?

“It just comes with a lot of confidence,” Walker said of the shot on Curry. “I made a couple of other shots prior to that, and I think my confidence was for sure at an all-time high. … It’s probably a difficult shot for others, but it really isn’t a difficult shot for me.”

“I’m a role player at the end of the day, and I got to do what I got to do for my team to win,” Walker said. “Doing all the little things, playing great defense, rebounding, taking a charge, whatever it may be.”

Walker IV played one season at the University of Miami, where he made the ACC All-Freshman Team before declaring for the 2018 NBA draft. He was selected 18th overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

Playing under Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich no doubt had an impact on how Walker IV approaches his work and staying ready for opportunities whenever they present themselves.