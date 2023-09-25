Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hangs 70 On Broncos, Most Points In A Game Since 1966 | If He Can Avoid Concussions, He Should Be In For A Huge Bag

On Sunday in South Beach the Miami Dolphins put on a show offensively in a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos. The Fins racked up 726 yards, which doubled the output of their counterparts (363).

It was an onslaught by head coach Mike McDaniel’s team and an offense directed by the coach many consider to be the best young play-caller in the league.

The 70 points are the most scored in an NFL game since 1966, and it’s the fourth time a team has reached the 70-point plateau.

At the controls was fourth-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who’s been the best passer in the league this season.

Following Sunday’s performance, which saw him go 23-for-26 for 309 yards and four touchdowns, Tagovailoa’s place as one of the game’s most accurate passer — as the speedy Tyreek Hill has called him since his arrival to South Beach — is firmly solidified.

Tua Needs To Get Paid By Dolphins

It’s time to pay Tagovailoa, who’s career record as a starter is now 24-13. When healthy, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star is one of the league’s best signal-callers. If he can avoid any concussions this season, he should be in for a major payday.



Tagovailoa Nearly Made History In First Half

The Dolphins scored 35 first-half points while putting together four scoring drives of at least 75 yards.

Tua went 16-for-16 for 206 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a QB rating of 158.3. Hill contributed nine receptions for 156 yards and one touchdown and set a record, becoming the fastest to reach 2,000 receiving yards (20 games) with a new team. Tua was two completions shy of tying Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill with most consecutive completions to begin an NFL game at 18.

Not to be outdone, was rookie running back Devon Achane, who ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns. The former Texas A&M Aggies standout also had two touchdown receptions.

The Fins have a speed-demon offense led by former track stars in Hill and Achane. Running back Raheem Mostert is also a former track star, as is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who didn’t play. The team added speedy wideout Chosen Anderson in the offseason, He had a 67-yard touchdown reception Sunday.



Dolphins Could’ve Broken Record But Decided Against It

Late in the game Fins head coach Mike McDaniel decided against trying a 44-yard field goal which would’ve given them the all-time scoring record in a game. Following the game, McDaniel told reporters this:

“I will be fine getting second-guessed by turning down NFL records. That’s fine. I’m very OK with the decision. And I think the team, notably the leaders of the team, supported it.”

It had to feel good to stick it to Broncos head coach Sean Payton. who’s been bumping his gums way too much. Last season as a Fox NFL analyst, Payton even insinuated that the Fins should bench Tagovailoa in favor of journeyman backup Teddy Bridgewater. Sunday that same QB led a team that hung 70 on Payton’s team.