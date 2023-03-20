Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Couldn’t Care Less About Lawsuit Filed Against Him By Jilted Lover Erica Herman | Elin Nordegren Had No Trouble Getting Her Bag On The Way Out

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren has been through much with the world’s top golfer, and now that he has new drama with his ex-girlfriend, she wants no part of the smoke.

Per People magazine, a source close to Nordegren says she has absolutely “no interest” in Tiger Woods’s personal life, and that especially includes the lawsuit that his latest ex has lobbed against him.

“This aspect of Tiger’s life is not her concern,” the source said to People. “She has no interest in his personal life or what happens with his various girlfriends. That part of her life was over a long time ago.”

Messy Much?

Nordegren and Woods had a high-profile divorce in 2010, and she has since disappeared from public life. Woods’ multiple infidelities allegedly broke up their marriage.

Woods and Erica Herman split last fall, and Herman is not pleased with how things went down. According to multiple reports, she wants the NDA Woods had her sign nullified in court under the federal Speak Out Act, and she’s suing him for $30 million for kicking her out of his home and violating an “oral tenancy agreement.”

#TigerWoods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has accused the golf star of tricking her into leaving his Florida mansion under the guise of going on a "short vacation" — only to lock her out.

The Federal Speak Out Act prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause, or nondisparagement clause, agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment violating federal, tribal, or state law.

Herman argues in court documents that the NDA should be declared unenforceable under the federal Speak Out Act. Still, she does not accuse Woods specifically of any acts of sexual assault or harassment.

Woods clapped back at the allegations describing Herman as a “jilted ex-girlfriend.”

“Try as it might, this court will not find a single reference to an allegation of sexual harassment or sexual assault – or even a reference to any federal, tribal, or state law relating to sexual harassment or sexual assault – when reading Ms Herman’s complaint,” Woods said in a statement.

“Ms. Herman’s Complaint does nothing more than cite to these federal statutes. She has never asserted any claims for sexual assault or sexual harassment against Mr. Woods, does not do so in this case, and cannot assert such claims truthfully. The federal Ending Forced Arbitration Act is not applicable to the claims in this case and Ms. Herman’s attempt to use the statute to prevent arbitration of her claims is nothing short of a rank abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect.”

Done Dirty?

Woods’ team reportedly told Herman to pack a suitcase for a vacation, and when they dropped her off at the airport, she was informed that she was locked out of Woods’ home in Hobe Sound, Florida. The pair lived there for six years.

Woods is now fighting two separate lawsuits filed by his ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman.



Here is a brief timeline of events and allegations… pic.twitter.com/asm1MZ09gO — John Nucci (@JNucci23) March 9, 2023

In the court documents Herman filed in the $30 million lawsuit, she alleges that she performed “valuable services” in exchange for living rent-free. Also, an “oral tenancy” agreement was supposed to last five years after their breakup.

She claims Woods’ legal team met her at the airport with a written proposal that resolved any issues between her and the golfer. In addition, she alleged that Woods’ team confiscated $40K from her that she kept in the house via shady practices.

The lawsuit is against Woods’ trust, which is the title holder on the property. According to Herman, the $30 million figure is the “reasonable rental value” of the home for five years.

