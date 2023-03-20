‘He’s Ambidextrous’ | Random Guy Claiming To Be Tiger Woods’ Caddie’s Nephew Creates Explosive Sexual Preference Rumor That Nobody Cares About

Tiger Woods is undeniably the best golfer ever, and his penchant for off-the-putting-green shenanigans is very well known. Now a random guy on the street, claiming to be an outlier to Woods’ small internal circle, is speaking about what he’s heard about the golfer’s not-so-well-known escapades, and an accusation about his sexual preference.

The accusations come from a man claiming to be the nephew of Woods’s longtime caddie, Joe LaCava.

The Nephew Tells All

“My uncle was actually his caddie for like 15 years; the Tiger Woods, you could say my uncle is like the best caddie ever,” the supposed nephew said during the viral street interview. “They go everywhere together. And when I say everywhere, I mean everywhere. My uncle has told me stories, [Tiger] hooked up with a lot of women.”

Common knowledge but then the interview took a left turn.

“But not only did he hook up with women, he hooked up with dudes,” the nephew said.

The interviewer then inquired what he believed Woods sexual preferences are.

“I don’t know about gay, but he definitely swings both ways; he’s ambidextrous,” the nephew continued. “This is coming from his caddie of 15 years. Nike, they swept it all under the rug. They’re a billion-dollar company. They can say whatever they want, and the PGA, too; everyone loves Tiger Woods. Joe LaCava.”

The allegation is something that was alluded to by a reputed former love interest of Tiger’s.

In 2010, one of Woods’s alleged mistresses, Loredana Jolie Ferriolo, wrote something similar in a tell-all book, “The Real Diary: Lessons from the Good Time Girl to Champion.”

“He liked to watch girl-on-girl, and the girls would occasionally join us,” Loredana Jolie wrote.“I would make him fantasize. I would ask him what if I had another guy here with me while he was there with me. It kind of turned him on a little. He didn’t say he would try it. It would just turn him on.”

The claims by the “nephew” step fully across the imagination line that Ferriolo created.

Tiger Woods' caddie Joe LaCava discusses his role in Tiger's life post accident.



For Joe's full appearance: https://t.co/nEJv6Anb8j pic.twitter.com/TwapmrOdDS — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 22, 2022

Who Is Joe LaCava?

After his harsh split with former caddie Steve Williams, who had worked for Woods for 13 years, Joe LaCava came into Woods’s life. The Connecticut man worked for four years with Dustin Johnson and Freddie Couples, a close friend of Tiger Woods, before becoming his bagman.

Despite his various injury periods with chronic back pain, among other injuries, LaCava has been well-regarded for his fierce loyalty to Woods. LaCava’s earnings potential diminished during these times, and although Tiger told him to get another client during his 2017 injury, LaCava didn’t and stuck by his star client.

For almost a decade, Joe LaCava has caddied for Tiger Woods — refusing to switch golfers when Tiger sat out with chronic back injuries.



This weekend, when Tiger plays with his 11-year-old son Charlie, LaCava's son—Joe LaCava Jr.—will caddy for him.



What a great storyline. pic.twitter.com/f9QpbXStgV — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 18, 2020

Even during Woods’s near-career-ending car accident, LaCava stayed by his side despite Woods potentially never playing again. LaCava’s son has even acted as a caddie for Charlie, Tiger’s son, at both the 2020 and 2021 PNC Championships.

The duo is practically family.

However, how close they really might be was challenged by the interviewer, who asked LaCava’s supposed nephew if he believed the two had ever been intimate.

“I don’t want to talk about my uncle that way but its a possibility.”

More news from our partners:

Eau De VP? Man Sneak Sniffs Kamala Harris During NCAA Tournament Game

Pipe-Wielding White Man Tries to Attack a Black Santa Monica Man, But Escapes. Hours Later He Hits Two Black People In the Head Before Being Arrested

Gloria Govan Owes $200K to Her Former Divorce Attorneys, But Her Former Husband Owes Her $134K. Here’s Why