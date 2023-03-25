Did Beatdown On Tekashi 6ix9ine By Three Men Stem From His Disrespect Of Puerto Rican Fans At World Baseball Classic And Not For Snitching?

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, made headlines this week when cellphone video footage showed him being jumped by three men on March 21 in a South Florida LA Fitness gym. Fans on social media assumed the attack came because of his cooperation with federal agents to avoid prison time in 2019. His deal landed several key members of the Brooklyn-based gang “Nine Trey Blood Gang” behind bars.



Did Tekashi 69 Get Jumped For Snitching Or Disrespecting Puerto Rican Flag?

Those assumptions were countered by various rumors as the internet ran wild with posts of his attack reaching hundreds of thousands, even millions of views for most anyone who posted it.

Rumors that Hernandez was spotted at the World Baseball Classic game between Mexico and Puerto Rico on March 17, allegedly being disrespectful to Puerto Rico’s fans.

The game took place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, where Hernandez reportedly was kicked out of the game. He was heavily intoxicated and constantly stood up to block fans behind him from viewing the game by waving his Mexican flag while yelling obscenities.

“He was drunk, he was inebriated and he was out of control,” an eyewitness told Page Six news. “There were a lot of families there last night, and he was bothering people.”

Was Rap Artist Tekashi Drunk At WBC?

It is reported by The Source, that Hernandez is half Puerto Rican but doesn’t claim that side of his ethnicity because his dad walked out on his family when he was a child and he was Puerto Rican.

The LA Fitness gym attack left him suffering gashes and swelling to his face. He also suffered injuries to his jaw, ribs and back, according to Local 10 News. The men were seeing grabbing his hair, repeatedly punching him, and kicking him while yelling that he was “Mickey Mouse.” The rapper didn’t know the men and wasn’t with security during the attack.

Tekashi 6ix9ine performing at concert in Dubai. (Getty Images)

The Palm Beach Sherrif’s Office still hasn’t made any arrests in connection with the incident.

Full video leaked of 6ix9ine getting jumped for being a snitch pic.twitter.com/unfuuo3d2T — JCFights🔞 (@JCFights) March 24, 2023

Fans took to social media to troll the rapper and said he deserved it. A pictured was photoshopped of the famous “Martin” episode where Martin Lawrence character was beaten up by famous boxer Tommy Hearns onto the rappers body.

Why they Do 6ix9ine Like this😅😅😩😩 pic.twitter.com/EcAdz25Tc7 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) March 22, 2023

Rapper Lil Boosie gave his thoughts on an Instagram post.

“Lmao SNITCHES GET STITCHES!! LETS START A GO FUND ME FOR THIS GUY. We need to start a Go Fund for this guy! Like Cookie Money say we gotta startt rewarding the real ones,” wrote Lil Boosie.

Hernandez responded by stating he doesn’t need security and he will not be run out of Florida, according to reports.

The rapper has a history of getting into violent altercations. In September 2022, he reportedly swung at a DJ in a Dubai nightclub for not playing his song. That led to the rapper getting jumped inside the club and then thrown out.

6IX9INE gets jumped after he swung at a DJ in Dubai for not playing his song‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/FLsqspXhKW — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 24, 2022

More news from our partners:

Odell Beckham Jr. Won’t Be Low Balled | Says $20M Salary Request Rumor Is False, But He Definitely ‘AINT’ Playing For $4M – The Shadow League

‘To Think You Could Be Face Down with 5 officers on Top of you and be Executed’: Kansas City Cops Fatally Shoot Man They Claimed Fired Gun from Coat Pocket While Being Restrained; Family Demands Federal Probe (atlantablackstar.com)

How Teenpreneur’s Hair Care Company Generates Six Figures Annually Through An E-Commerce Website and Retail Placement In Target (finurah.com)