‘Brown Players Have Ruined The Game’: American Fans Are Mad That 70 Percent Of Miami Crowd Were Cheering For Dominican Team In WBC Loss

Team USA’s World Baseball Classic win over the heavily-favored Dominican Republic team on Sunday was highlighted by a tremendous throw by New York Yankees superstarAaron Judge to gun down San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis at third base to end a potentially huge rally.

Team USA would go on to pull the 2-1 upset behind key blasts from Anthony Romano and Gunnar Henderson.

I think it's worth revisiting what is now the game winning hit for Team USA



Roman Anthony joined this team on the recommendation of Alex Bregman. With Bregman on the bench, Anthony takes a premier arm, left on left, to the graveyard



108.2 mph EV

25º LA

421 ft.



Exceptional 🤌 pic.twitter.com/qWv0z0AYfj — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) March 16, 2026

World Baseball Classic Is Supposed To Unify World Through Competition

The United States is a melting pot for a reason. Traditionally, its borders were open to the world, and true to its standing as the land of opportunity, embraced the cultures of people from all across the world.

With the deportations and ICE agents swarming US neighborhoods looking for “illegals” or anybody who might be one, the mood of tolerance has also changed. The WBC is supposed to be a friendly baseball exhibition that helps to globalize the game and expand its popularity by pitting teams comprised of players from various countries against each other.

The Hispanic population in Miami isn’t a secret and the Dominican Republic team had a huge fan base in attendance, equipped with flags and horns and an excitement that is unparalleled.

Some Offended By American Fans Cheering Passionately For Team DR

It also seemed to tick off some American baseball fans, with one commenter on X offended by the disparity of the crowd during the big game that eliminated the Dominicans from this season’s WBC. He couldn’t believe the electricity in the stadium when Junior Caminero hit a blast against Paul Skenes to give Team DR an early 1-0 lead.

The new generation of "American" absolutely hates our country.



They just view America as an economic zone that they can exploit to send money back to their home country.



70% of the crowd in Miami is rooting for the Dominican Republic.



Disgusting. https://t.co/NnDir4ihdZ — Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) March 16, 2026

“The new generation of ‘American’ absolutely hates our country. They just view America as an economic zone that they can exploit to send money back to their home country. 70% of the crowd in Miami is rooting for the Dominican Republic. Disgusting, “captioned X user @TheMAGAHulk, an account with 27K followers. Fans Respond To Outrage Over Dominican Fans Dominating Miami During WBC

Fans immediately responded with several different takes. One of the more popular ones was that we need to continue deporting possible illegals to fix the problem.

Said one fan on X:

“I believe, and I am not kidding, in taking Miami back for ancestral Americans. I believe in deporting every last illegal living there, and I believe in denaturalizing as many second- or third-generation anchor residents as possible. I don’t care. That city doesn’t belong to them.” “I don’t watch baseball anymore because the brown players have ruined the game. Multiculturalism has destroyed America forever,” said another fan. “Dude 70% of them probably are Dominicans,” one netizen replied.

“Same for the Mexican game in Houston…Most people were Americans in attendance, yet were rooting for Mexico It would never fly the other way around. If you live in a country and root for another…,” another netizen commented on X. Fans Predict WBC’s Pro-Dominican Crowd In Miami Is Omen Of Eventual Downfall Of United States

On the flip side, some fans defended the sense of pride shown by Dominicans living in America and the Dominicans in attendance.

“Ask yourself what has the US government done for the new generation to love the US?” one fan said. “Miami and the world classic baseball game is as far from an example of people who hate our country as you can go,” quipped another. Some fans took the opportunity to predict the downfall of the United States as seen through the lenses of the WBA. “The USA is on borrowed time. Half of its citizens hate it and want it to fall apart even though they would likely suffer greatly without it. They are like people who pray for a zombie apocalypse but would not survive day one,” said one commenter.

“Correct,” agreed another. “America will not stay intact. There’s no way it can with current population trends. It’ll be broken up into a few different countries sharing the continent.”

Junior Caminero (batting helmet) of Team Dominican Republic celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against Team United States during the second inning at LoanDepot Park on March 15, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

It’s amazing what kind of conversations start based upon grown men playing a kids game and people enjoying the small things in life.