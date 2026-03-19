‘Doesn’t Need To Be Team USA Captain Ever Again’: Goofy Hecklers Claiming Aaron Judge Isn’t Clutch Are Just Red Sox Fans Hating On Best Player In The World

The World Baseball Classic is over. The global baseball exhibition that created plenty of excitement and emotion as prelude to the 162-game baseball season ended with Venezuela upsetting Team USA and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge — a three-time MVP — being the target of some pretty horrible attacks by baseball fans, who continue to push a narrative that this walking baseball God somehow isn’t clutch.

“This loss is on Aaron judge I’m sorry had multiple chances to come up clutch and he wouldn’t even swing the bat the last two at bats lmao he doesn’t need to be captain for team USA ever again,” one frustrated fan said.

This loss is on Aaron judge I’m sorry had multiple chances to come up clutch and he wouldn’t even swing the bat the last two at bats lmao he doesn’t need to be captain for team USA ever again pic.twitter.com/GQt0A0PTYg — John (@iam_johnw) March 18, 2026

“Do Yankee fans not get tired of this? Genuinely. Judge has routinely let you down every single year why do you defend it? Are you not pissed at him? Call a spade a spade at this point there’s no need to cope and deflect. He’s been ruining your sports livelihoods for a decade,” said another bloviating fan.

Do Yankee fans not get tired of this? Genuinely. Judge has routinely let you down every single year why do you defend it. Are you not pissed at him? Call a spade a spade at this point there’s no need to cope and deflect. He’s been ruining your sports livelihoods for a decade https://t.co/ehfYgZYSHG — Ceddanne Rafaela Enjoyer (@RafaelaEnjoyer) March 18, 2026

They started really ragging him for striking out to end the game in an upset loss to Italy.

When the winning team is in the field, every legendary baseball moment ALWAYS finishes with a star making the last out at the plate.



USA losing to Italy with Aaron Judge at the plate further emphasizes that point.



Also, 99 is not clutch, it’s been known

pic.twitter.com/ikSCLYdz8O — Noah Bieniek (Bee-Nick) (@NoahB77_) March 11, 2026

Most Of The Aaron Judge Hate Is Driven By Boston Media and Red Sox Fans ‘

The frustration from the losses turned into vitriol, with Red Sox fans taking the opportunity to somehow turn this wonderful event into an indictment on Aaron Judge’s legacy. It’s not authentic, and it’s the usual insane analysis that occurs on social media where everybody has a voice. And an agenda.

We should’ve known we weren’t winning the WBC after this Aaron Judge speech pic.twitter.com/j8Xj78HSsV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 18, 2026

Aaron Judge went 0-4 in the #WorldBaseballClassic Championship vs Venezuela…



You can’t be Captain America and perform like this.



Far too often, when the lights are brightest, Judge doesn’t live up to the hype. It’s sad to see. pic.twitter.com/irs43kJUed — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) March 18, 2026

Aaron Judge in WBC elimination games:



• 2-11

• 6 SO

• 0 RBI



The least clutch superstar in baseball history. pic.twitter.com/mAorXSPvAj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 18, 2026

Of course, much of this banter comes from media organizations and people affiliated with Boston in some way, especially Barstool Sports. So all of these idiotic social media takes are often geared toward hurting Judge’s historical legacy and creating a false narrative that he is not clutch, when you can find examples of him being clutch on many occasions.

When childlike perspectives get adopted by adults who people feel have some knowledge of the sport it’s easy to start a parade of lies, distortions and attacks.

Baseball Fans Defend Aaron Judge Against Slander

Some baseball fans, who have enjoyed Judge’s unrivalved dominance over the past decade, think he’s being given unwarranted individual blame for outcomes in a team sport.

“It’s so annoying because everything gets put on Judge lmao he’s balling out this WBC and can’t control the fact that his pitching staff gave up 5 runs to Italy,” one fan said,

The Judge hate is so insanely forced. He has 2 homers for the lead in the WBC and a 1.054 OPS on the tournament. — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) March 11, 2026

“The Judge hate is so insanely forced. He has 2 homers for the lead in the WBC and a 1.054 OPS in the tournament,” another fan mentioned prior to the championship game. “Cal Raleigh doesn’t have a hit and Bryce Harper has done nothing and has folded in multiple clutch situations in this WBC and there’s been little criticism,” said one fan prior to Harper hitting a home run to tie the game against Venezuela in the final game. “Judge goes 0-4 one game and the entire baseball world wants him dead,” another fan quipped.

WBC Is An Emotional Exhibition With Little Value To Team USA: Real 2026 MLB Season Begins

None of this matters at all in the larger scheme of things. The WBC is an exhibition, and it doesn’t pay the hundreds of millions in salary that MLB season does. The real season. The season that the MLB players have to dedicate their energies to. It’s the time of the year where one 0-4 game doesn’t make a difference because you have to come back and play tomorrow.

Baseball is a game where you watch someone ball over a long period of time to gauge their effectiveness. Anyone making a big deal about a WBC game when the MLB season is about to kick off is just searching for a way to knock a New York Yankees player. Boston has always played second fiddle to the Yankees, so their insecure fan base loves to try and pile on Judge, who has dominated every pitching staff in baseball since his arrival.

During this WBC, Judge played well. Nobody remembers how Julio Rodriguez robbed him of a homer with a web gem.

This game is out of its mind. Julio Rodriguez really just robbed Aaron Judge of a homer. What a play pic.twitter.com/70LFFb4vKv — Adam Samuels (@SamuelAdams_12) March 16, 2026

Only Derek Jeter mentioned how important Judge’s elite defense was in the upset win over a DR Team that was supposed to steamroll to the WBC championship.

Jeter: “The Dominican Republican was aggressive on the bases all tournament. After Aaron Judge threw out Tatis, there were a couple of times they didn’t send em.”



Aaron Judge low key won the game with his arm. pic.twitter.com/bwe1gif4dz — That’s Baseball, Suzyn (@thats_bb_suzyn) March 16, 2026

Judge Is Held To A Higher Standard, But It Can’t Be Used Against Him

Aaron Judge holds the record for most home runs (62 in 2022) in a single season by an American League player in history. His 50-plus homer seasons are prolific. He’s done it four times, making him just the fourth player in history to accomplish the feat. The Yankees may not have won a World Series under Judge yet, but he competes for the division, and they make the playoffs every season. Others would be so lucky.

RELATED: The Bronx Bomber Is Back! | Aaron Judge Makes Good On $360M Contract Stroking Opening Day Rocket With Visions Of World Series Titles

When you’re that dominant and consistently good people want to find a way to knock you. So they have chosen to try and diminish the best hitter in baseball by claiming he isn’t clutch because he didn’t win a meaningless WBC game. Thank goodness the season is starting and we can get back to reality.