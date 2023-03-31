The Bronx Bomber Is Back! | Aaron Judge Makes Good On $360M Contract Stroking Opening Day Rocket With Visions Of World Series Titles

Aaron Judge had a record-setting season last year for the Yankees and it seems like he has picked things right back up. He blasted a 422 foot home run to center field in his first at-bat of the 2023 season on MLB’s Opening Day. It was even more special because he did against the team that he was once in deep talks to sign with in the offseason, the San Francisco Giants.

Aaron Judge rounding the bases after blasting his first homer of 2023. (Getty Images)

The Yankees cruised to a 5-0 win over the Giants and got their season off to a good start at Yankee Stadium. Judge had two hits and two RBI. They will enjoy a off day tomorrow but finish out their three-game series with the Giants on Saturday and Sunday.

New Year, Same Judge

Last season, Judge had a .311 batting average with 177 hits, 62 home runs, and 131 RBI on 133 runs scored. Those numbers were all career-highs for Judge. He also won the AL MVP and broke Roger Maris‘ American League single-season record for most home runs in a season. The record stood for 61 years.

Giants’ Fans Big Mad

The four-time All-Star signed a contract extension with the Yankees in the offseason. It was reported to be a nine year deal worth $360 million. The Giants offered him the extension first, but Judge couldn’t find it in his heart to leave the Yankees.

New York Post’s Jon Heyman prematurely sent out a tweet that Judge appeared to be headed to the Giants on Dec. 6. For ten minutes, it appeared Judge was a member of the Giants, but that was quickly proven to be wrong.

It was also reported that the San Diego Padres made a offer worth $400 million at the last hour.

The Padres were fine without Judge, but it really hurt the Giants. They have a roster full of young talent with no superstar power. The 6-foot-7 power hitter would’ve brought that back to an organization that hasn’t had that since Barry Bonds.

At least one Giants fans let Judge knew how he really felt about him leaving them high and dry. A fan was seen spotted before the game in an “Arson Judge” jersey.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also talked about the Judge-Giants potential signing before the game.

“One of darkest places I went was picturing him on that third base line in a Giants uniform on Opening Day. That was not good [laughing]. That was not a good thought or picture,” said Boone. “So, I am thrilled he is here,where he belongs, as the captain of this team. He is going to finish an amazing career. He is everything you want in a great player, leader, and captain. Just grateful I get to continue to be his manager.”