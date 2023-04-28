Baseball Reporter Fired After Calling Rival The C-Word Who Is Married To An MLB VP! Deserved Or Nepotism?

Not only is ESPN laying workers off, they’re also in the firing business as well. That’s exactly what happened to longtime MLB reporter Marly Rivera after she made a pretty crude comment about a rival reporter that was picked up via video.

The incident took place between Rivera, and fellow reporter Ivon Gaete, and it reportedly was over interviewing New York Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge. Rivera who told Gaete that she had an appointment to interview the reigning AL home run champion during the Bronx Bombers’ series versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Gaete, a freelance reporter for Tokyo Broadcasting, happened to be in town to cover Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, but also wanted to talk to the Yankees captain.

As the disagreement intensified, Rivera was picked up on video calling Gaete a “f**king c**t.”

Not exactly the smartest thing to do anyway, but Gaete is also the wife of MLB vice president of communications, John Blundell. Rivera also believes her shaky relationship with Blundell over the years played a role in her firing.

ESPN MLB reporter Marly Rivera fired after calling fellow reporter a “f**king c**t” pic.twitter.com/8jWiqTIcqa — ManSitChoAzzDown (@AngryManTV) April 27, 2023

Rivera Attempted To Apologize But To No Avail

While, Rivera did apologize, Gaete reportedly wanted no parts of it. Rivera told the New York Post this about the situation and the apology she issued.

“I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have. There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions. I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements with.”

Rivera is probably correct, her past issues with Blundell didn’t help her at all in this situation, but she took responsibility for her role in the firing, which was the right thing to do.

In a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday, ESPN confirmed that baseball reporter Marly Rivera "no longer works here." https://t.co/pSxltP65Mb — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 27, 2023

Rivera’s 13-Year ESPN Career Comes To An Abrupt End

For 13 years Rivera covered MLB for ESPN, with her focus on the Yankees. She also worked as a bilingual reporter covering both the English and ESPN Deportes sides of the platform.

It makes you wonder why Rivera would risk her job over an interview that she probably could get anytime, with her job focus being on the Yankees.

More news from our partners:

Verified Twitter Users Like Lamar Jackson And Angel Reese Got Blue Chin Checked By Elon Musk, But One Famous QB Pleaded For It Back And Won!

‘Please Don’t Shoot Me’: Compton Man Says He Woke Up to Guns Pointed at Him Before Being Marched Outside In Just His Underwear By Cops for Allegedly Burglarizing His Own Home

Company Dupes Investors Into False Deal That Promised to Bring In $97B and the Endorsement of LeBron James