Devalued! Zion Williamson Rookie Card Value Plummets Amid Scandal | It Was All Good Just A Year Ago

It was all good just a year ago. New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson is taking losses, not just in the relationship realm but on the value of his rookie card. Romantic relationship scandals and a lack of consistent activity on the court have negatively affected the worth of said card. Williamson entered the league in 2019, when “the hobby boomed during COVID,” said Mark Channing to Sports Illustrated. Channing is the owner of Louisiana-based Markman Sportscards and Collectibles, the official exclusive card ‘breaker’ of the New Orleans Pelicans.

As the official opener of exclusive hobby boxes of cards during breaks in Pelicans games, Channing said last year to SI that “Zion and Ja (Morant) came in that 2019 class, and things just exploded. Great young players, a fantastic draft.”

Rookie Problems

However, now roiled in off-the-court shenanigans, both players have damaged their brands, and Williamson’s rookie card is a casualty. During the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, prices for Zion Williamson’s rookie cards were high, due to his being the number-one pick by the New Orleans Pelicans. According to Card Ladder data, Williamson’s PSA 10 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card has dropped from $705 to $460 in three months.

Before that, his value in the NBA card market significantly had decreased from its peak for the hobby market.

The world banked on his potential; however, injuries have saddled his ability to live up to the hype, and now the accusations in his personal life are a factor. Factor in the allegations of poor conditioning, criticisms from prominent NBA analysts like Charles Barkl, and more, and you have the perfect storm of doubt in a speculative market. Now trysts with adult entertainers and social media “influencers” are only plummeting his stock.

Cardholders must decide if they will offload the cards based on what might be a lackluster future for Williamson or hold on to them, with expectations of a professional rebound.

Dumping Zion?

Since being selected No. 1 overall by the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson has spent a lot of time rehabbing from various injuries. He played in just 24 games as a rookie due to a knee injury; Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season with a foot injury, and was limited to 29 games that season due to his hamstring.

Many sold their Williamson cards early when the newly signed All-Star was rehabbing, but that wasn’t a smart move to Channing.

“That was a mistake. It’s like a stock. When it’s high, get your money,” Channing continued. But to sell low on Zion early. That’s a mistake. Just look at the excitement around the team now. I’m not saying they win a title, but they look great.”

Former porn star Moriah Mills, who prefers to be called “Moriah” is alleging to be a disgruntled ex-lover of Williamson. She recently doubled down on her doxxing crusade against the power forward, going on extended rants against him on Twitter, exposing sexual encounters and financial arrangements with him.

When another woman came out afterward with similar accusations, the clout chase reverberated to the soon-to-be father, who was already trying to rehab his basketball image.