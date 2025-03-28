“He’s Had Numerous Nutritionists:” Is 464-Pound Lineman Desmond Watson Too Big For The NFL?  

Can a player be considered too big for the NFL?

If you’re wondering how a league that specializes in huge athletes exhibiting the same athletic prowess as men half their weight and size could be questioning whether a player is too big, then you haven’t met Florida lineman Desmond Watson.



Fans want NFL teams to draft 464-pound nose tackle Desmond Watson. (Getty Images)

Desmond Watson Is Almost 100 Pounds Heavier Than Heaviest Draft Picks In NFL History

Watson, a 464-pound defensive tackle has the combination of size and athleticism never seen before in the NFL. His performance at Florida’s pro day dismissed any doubts that he was conditioned enough to survive in the league at that weight.

Desmond Watson is putting on a show at Florida's Pro Day 👀



🐊 6'6 464 pounds

🐊 5.86 in the 40

🐊 36 reps on the bench

🐊 25" vertical pic.twitter.com/AeENjJATQU — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 27, 2025

Standing at 6-foot-6, Watson had players and coaches in awe as he benched 225 pounds for a stunning 36 times, which easily topped any bench-press mark at this year’s NFL combine. The former Florida lineman also completed the 40-yard dash in 5.93 seconds and recorded 25 inches on his vertical jump.

25” vertical for 464-pound Florida DT Desmond Watson. pic.twitter.com/SMyjX2SBtc — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) March 27, 2025

Watson displayed everything scouts wanted to see from the behemoth, who has continued to accumulate weight through his college career, despite his solid conditioning. Watson weighed 415 pounds as a sophomore and by his senior season he was 449 pounds.

Florida Coach Says Desmond Watson Is Natural At That Weight

He’s been managing his weight since he arrived at Florida in 2021 and was dubbed by then-head coach Dan Mullen as “a 385-pound athlete.”

A possible third day selection, Watson definitely has to drop some weight as he’s 100 pounds heavier than the heaviest NFL players to ever be drafted. Offensive linemen Trent Brown (Florida in 2015) and Daniel Faalele (Minnesota in 2022), were both 380.

“He’s working to get the weight down. I feel like a team is going to take a shot on him. If I was them, I would,” Florida defensive tackle Cam Jackson said. “You don’t find too many nose tackles moving like him. Dez is a big, disruptive guy, and he puts in the work.”

Watson’s incredible weight isn’t because he cuts corners or has a terrible diet. His current Gators coach, Billy Napier said he is simply “a big man.”

“You´ll go the rest of your career and you´ll never be around a guy that´s that stature,” Napier said. “He’s had numerous nutritionists, position coaches, strength coaches, and I think this past year we probably executed the best we have. Ultimately, the guy´s frame score would indicate that he’s going to be huge – that number´s always going to be pretty big. He’s 6-foot-6 and just the density, the bone structure. It’s just a big man.”

NFL Fans Want 464-Pound Nose Tackle Desmond Watson On Their Team

Watson’s highlights speak for themself. He throws ball carriers around like he’s tossing an empty coke bottle in the trash can. New York Jets blogs are clamoring for Gang Green to take a chance on Watson.

The #Jets should look into DT Desmond Watson. Coming in at 6’6 464 lbs he is just a massive human. Squats 720 lbs and benches 520 lbs.pic.twitter.com/REYR9VFo8Y — NYTakeFlight (@NYTakeFlight) March 27, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles fans on social media expressed the belief that he could run the ‘Tush Push’ for Jalen Hurts and it would be unstoppable.

“NFL teams when Howie Roseman drafts him and he subs in for Jalen at the goal line,” said one fan on X.

Others just marveled at his size and the possibilities.

“Nearly 500 pounds is wild. How would anyone stop him?” asked another.

Watson still has his share of doubters who probably haven’t seen him in action.

“No way he’s making it in the league at that weight,” said one skeptical fan.

Durability Not A Problem For Desmond Watson

Durability hasn’t been a problem for Watson either. He never missed a game at Florida, and produced 63 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks across his four years.

He also pulled a William “Refrigerator” Perry and toted the rock and lined up at fullback for some plays in a blowout win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl in December.

His few highlights include when he dragged down South Florida running back Brian Battie in 2022 and ripped the ball out of South Carolina running back Jaheim Bell’s grasp to get a forced fumble and fumble return later in that season.

RELATED: ‘It’s For People Who Are Trying To Prove’: NFL Draft Night Mystery Between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward Enhanced By Move Away From Risking It All at NFL Combine

“He moves way better than anybody thought he would at his size,” fellow defensive tackle Joey Slackman said. “I don’t see why a team wouldn’t give him a chance. He´s a football player through and through; I would want that guy on my team.”