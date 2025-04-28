“President Put Out a Statement…A Few Rounds Later He Was Drafted’: Team Trump Takes Credit For Shedeur Sanders Getting Drafted By Cleveland Browns

President Donald Trump can do no wrong in the eyes of a majority of Americans, and you never know what side of any issue he’s going to fall on. As Shedeur Sanders started dropping in the draft and the snub became a lightning rod issue transcending the world of sports, none other than President Trump himself, put out a statement on X, admonishing the draft process and the fact that Shedeur Sanders hadn’t been picked yet.

President Trump puts NFL teams on blast for not drafting Shedeur Sanders



“Are y’all stupid??” pic.twitter.com/bSjsYH7QMb — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 25, 2025

“What’s wrong with NFL owners,” the President posted. Are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater int he FL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be “picked” IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur and say hello to your wonderful father”

After the President’s social post, the Browns finally took Sanders, two days later. Fast forward to Monday’s press conference. One reporter asked the press secretary, “Does the President think he deserves credit for Sanders getting picked and does he think going to the Browns is better than being undrafted?”

That was a boost for the President and a vicious shot against the Cleveland Browns, a franchise stained with the reputation of being a QB killer and underachieving lot.

The question was met with some chuckles from the press in attendance, but the President’s spokesperson didn’t deny an opportunity for Trump to get credit for expediting the end to Shedeur’s nightmare.

White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt responded: “All I will say is the president put out a statement, and a few rounds later he was drafted, so I think the facts speak for themselves.”

Donald Trump Takes Credit For Shedeur Sanders Getting Drafted: Social Media Responds

The situation was definitely comical. Even anti-Trump media mouthpiece Jemel Hill had to admit “kind of hilarious” after retweeting the video of the press conference where Trump and his press secretary tried to hijack credit for Shedeur being drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick of the fifth round int he 2025 NFL Draft.

The Social media responses varied from angry to disgusted that Trump would even get credit for anything that went on at the NFL Draft.

“There is a point where even guys who own three MAGA hats say, “Come on! Don’t act like we’re fucking stupid,” said one netizen.

Some even felt this was another example of why Trump being President and having billionaires who worship him and listen to his direction, is detrimental to the welfare of the nation.

“Yeah it’s funny, but in this insane time where everyone seemingly knuckles under to Trump, who’s to say a MAGA owner like Haslam, who did contribute to Trump, didn’t do exactly that here. The draft room sure wasn’t excited,” said Tony Garcia of The Detroit Free Press chimed in: “This really is a perfect analogy for what’s going. Taking credit for a product that fell well below its expected going rate and then claiming credit for it as if it had anything to do with them!” Trump having a better take on Shedeur than the Giants ownership 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7fPgk0l4ax — Yasïïn Beybehhh (@youngjonath_n) April 25, 2025

Trump supporters were upset that others didn’t understand that it was a joke and expressed how easy it is for them to troll Democrats and other anti-Trump factions

“At what point do democrats decide to move in a direction where trolling them isn’t as easy as taking candy from a baby?” said one Trump supporter.

It was kind of hilarious and the type of stuff you can expect at a Trump press conference, where the lines of reality and fantasy have been blurred a long time ago.