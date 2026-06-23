‘Underwent a Life-Saving Amputation Of My Left Arm’: ESPN Draft Analyst Matt Miller Addresses Curious Fans After Nearly-Fatal Crash With Semi

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller suffered a devastating injury after a car crash and is facing a long and arduous road to recovery.

In a post shared on social media Tuesday morning, Miller revealed he suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his left arm in what he described as a life-saving procedure. Miller’s optimism was refreshing as he said he considers himself fortunate to be alive and in a position to be able to speak about it.

“Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital,” Miller wrote. “I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this.

Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this.… — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) June 23, 2026

“As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs. I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm. While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time. “Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages — they have meant so much to me and my family during this time. I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class.”

Sports Media Shows Love To Injured ESPN Draft Analyst Matt Miller

Miller has received a groundswell of support from other NFL analysts and reporters such as NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, who wrote: “Get well and hang in there!!” Broadcaster and ex-Buffalo Bills player Ross Tucker said: “Wow. Says a lot about you that the first thing you do is thank the people that took care of you.” ESPN colleague Field Yates said: “We are all praying for you Matt as you continue in your recovery process. You have an unmatched strength and determination. We are all here for you in this journey ahead.” Ex-ESPN reporter Ed Werder added: “We pray for healing and recovery, Matt. Thank God your life was spared and we can look forward to your sharing your football expertise with us again in time.”

The well-wishes kept flooding in from a who’s who of sports media personalities.

Very happy you are on the mend. Wishing you a smooth and full recovery — looking forward to seeing you and your work again. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) June 23, 2026

Praying for you my guy. God’s angels are encamped around you and your family 🙏🏾 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 23, 2026

Omg Matt! I’m so sorry to hear this 😔 Thank goodness you’re even able to tweet this 🙏🏾 I can’t even imagine what you’re going thru, but I’m praying for you and your road to recovery — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) June 23, 2026

When Did Accident Take Place?

According to reports, the accident took place last Wednesday afternoon in Jasper County, Missouri. Allegedly, a 2023 Ford Bronco driven by Miller crossed the centre line on Missouri Route 96 before colliding with a semi tractor trailer.

There are Images from the scene showing the massive damage to the Bronco, while authorities confirmed the driver of the semi was uninjured.

Some Fans Callously Blame Miller For Accident, Want More Information

Not all of the fan responses were supportive. Some questioned why he drifted into the center lane and were grateful that he didn’t hit another type of occupied vehicle.

“I drive by the spot of the accident twice daily. I’m glad that you did not kill yourself or someone else, luckily, it was a semi-truck that you smashed into rather than a family car loaded with children. Stay attentive on the road,” said one insensitive user. To which another netizen replied, “I read the story too but we shouldn’t assume he wasn’t attentive on the road. He could have had a medical emergency.” “Guessing the other driver didn’t have insurance, or a tag, and already had dents on their car…Hope you mend good sir,” one supporter commented. Fans, while sympathetic, blasted the user for not actually reading the details of the accident before commenting. “Well Matt was the one that caused the accident so…” one netizen commented. “That crash was his fault,” another added. What’s Next For Matt Miller? Miller launched his ESPN career in 2021. Prior to that was a lead NFL draft writer for Bleacher Report. With ESPN Miller works year-round as an NFL draft analyst and is waiting in the wings as the successor to legendary draft expert Mel Kiper. “Oh my gosh,” Miller said in a previous interview: “I mean, if they ask me to be, I would work my tail off to be that. I’ve never thought of myself as that. I’ve never even assumed that I would be or could be that. But if Mel decided that he wanted to peel back and they asked me to do that, I would be honored.” “Anyone who works in this business, that is your dream. To be the main guy. I think I can handle it. From a work perspective, I think I know the draft well, I do a lot of work on the players, I do a lot of work on the teams. We’re very different people. I’m not going to be able to go on the breathless rants about players, but I think we both respect each other and how hard we work,” Miller added.

No one wins in a situation like this, and as of now we don’t know what caused Miller to drift into oncoming traffic. It could very well have been a medical problem, or he could possibly have fallen asleep for a split second at the wheel. We have to respect the information he has shared about the crash. And respect his eagerness to get back to work despite this life-changing tragedy. Whatever happened, he is keeping a very positive frame of mind despite a traumatizing situation and should be allowed some grace before having blame placed on him.