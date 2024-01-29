If The Cleveland Browns Want To Acquire WR Tee Higgins and His Projected Four-Year/$75M Price Tag, Deshaun Watson Has $230M Reasons To Take A Pay Cut

During a recent appearance on Lockerverse’s “QB Unplugged,” Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson made his offseason pitch to attract a star wideout to his team to elevate them into Super Bowl contention. The Browns currently have 29-year-old Amari Cooper as their No 1 receiver option.

Watson says the Browns are looking to upgrade weapons because they will be airing it out next season. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins is at the top of Watson’s wish list.

“You know what’s up with us, man,” Watson said. “We want to pass the ball and are going to pass it a lot. We are going to take care of you. The Cleveland fans will love you to death, and we have the Clemson ties. We didn’t get to play with each other, but this is our opportunity. Come on over to The Land.”

Bengals fans won’t like this, but #Browns QB Deshaun Watson openly advocated for the team to sign soon to be free agent WR Tee Higgins today on their podcast⬇️⬇️



(🎥 via: @Lockerverse, @deshaunwatson and @QuincyAvery) pic.twitter.com/t4KjpnUvsf — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) January 26, 2024

Bringing in Tee Higgins would definitely make Cleveland a Super Bowl contender, but the money in Cleveland is tight and, according to reports, GM Andrew Berry is working with a $20.5 million deficit at the moment.

Tee Higgins Would Cost Cleveland Projected $74.4M Over Four Years

This doesn’t leave Cleveland with many options for pursuing Higgins, who just played out the final season of his four-year, $8.7 million rookie contract.

Spotrac projects his market value at $74.4 million over a new four-year deal.

Cleveland is already paying its big hitters well. Receiver Amari Cooper carries a cap hit of $23.8 million next season. The Browns can clear $12.45 million in room by cutting or trading Cooper before June 1, but that’s unlikely to happen. Nick Chubb is an elite back, but his salary cap hit of $15.8 million in 2024 is steep for a running back in today’s market. Cleveland can wipe $11.8 million off the books by cutting or trading Chubb at any point prior to next season. So that’s always an option, but the five-time Pro Bowl back isn’t a weapon Cleveland wants to let go of.



Deshaun Watson has expressed interest for Cleveland to bring in free agent WR Tee Higgins, but is the $230M man willing to take a pay cut to make it happen? (Photo: Getty Images)

Would Deshaun Watson Take A Pay Cut To Sign Tee Higgins?

The only real option is for Watson to give up some of his riches, take a pay cut, to open up space for Cleveland to pursue the talented wide receiver, who had 908 receiving yards as a rookie, then broke out as one of Joe Burrow‘s favorite targets with consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Higgins averaged 74 catches in both seasons with a combined 13 scores.

The 25-year-old’s production declined a bit this season with Burrow out injured for much of the campaign. A total of 656 yards and 42 catches suggests a change of scenery would be beneficial for a player who will nonetheless be a hot commodity on the free agent market.

Assuming those Clemson ties run deep, Higgins wants to go to an AFC North division rival, and Watson puts his money where his mouth is, the Browns could make the deal happen. Otherwise, Watson’s deal will be the albatross preventing Cleveland from adding other necessary talent around him. Over the next three seasons, Watson’s salary cap hit will be just shy of $64 million annually.

If he can defer some of that money or even take less, as Tom Brady did several times throughout his New England Patriots career, then maybe Cleveland can build a team around Watson that can compete for a title.

Watson Owes Cleveland Fans A Return On $230 Fully Guaranteed Investment

Now, very few players outside of the ones on Watson’s team would see him taking a pay reduction to help the franchise as a shrewd move. Other stars don’t want their teams getting any ideas and asking them to give up money, which in essence, is doing the front office’s job for them.

This is a slippery slope, but Watson already has more money than he can spend in three lifetimes and his legacy could surely use a Super Bowl. In the 2023 season, Watson had “micro tears” in his right rotator cuff that led to him missing four games. Then came the season-ending fracture in the Baltimore game. He hasn’t been the durable quarterback that played 47 of 48 games prior to coming to Cleveland in 2022.

The only thing that would erase the stain of his off the field issues and his unproductive first two seasons in Cleveland, is bringing a long-awaited Super Bowl to the Dawg Pound. So, if Watson wants Higgins, he has to consider the value of the almighty dollar versus his reputation and the legacy he wants to leave as a player.