“Unc Is Lying!!”: Deon Cole Reveals That He Had A Threesome With A 6-foot-5 WNBA Player, But Shannon Sharpe Says He’s Too “Scared” To Double Up

Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast has delivered some of the most memorable and revealing celebrity interviews of the past few years.

You’re always going to get at least one nugget or really entertaining information and his latest guest; actor Deon Cole didn’t disappoint.

The Old Spice commercial and “black-ish” star got into a conversation about his sexual exploits, which is a common topic on any Sharpe show and shared some information about one of the participants in a past threesome that he had.

Deon Cole Recalls Threesome With WNBA Player

With the WNBA at the highest level of branding power and star power that its ever had, Cole’s story went viral.

“One of the girls was in the WNBA and that was kind of odd,” Cole said. “This girl was like yeah, yeah I want to get down with you. I was like ‘I wants to get down with you too.” She was like, ‘I’m gonna call my girl up” I was like yeah let’s go to the room. We go to the room, she walks in, she was like a 6-foot-5 hooper…hooper. She came in there with her knee bandage on like, ‘What’s happening? What we doing?”

Cole continued: “I was like ehhhhhh,” noting his surprise and initial hesitation.

Sharpe replied: “That ain’t me. I like my women like basketball one-on-one.”

Then we find out UNC isn’t as new school progressive as he likes to present himself. When asked about his past experiences with threesomes, Sharpe tells Cole, “Noooo. I never had a threesome in my life.”

Cole seems pretty surprised considering he implied that the tryst with the WNBA player was just one of many for him.

When asked why he never had a threesome, Sharpe said “My attention span ain’t too long. I need to focus on this what I got right here”

Uncle Shay Scared To Have A Threesome?

Cole then asked Unc Shay if he’s ever been approached for a threesome.

Sharpe said yes but he turned them down. Then he went on an odd rant about how because he’s a public figure he has to be careful with situations like that now.

Sharpe actually said he was scared to have a threesome, which Cole clearly found hilarious as he hid his smirk under a mug he was drinking from.

The social media response to Cole’s admission was entertaining.

Cole, himself said underneath the interview post on Instagram that he thought it “Unc is lying!!

Who’s The WNBA Player Deon Cole Had Threesome With?

Of course, the social media sleuths started trying to figure out who that 6-foot-5 superfreak might be. They definitely had some suggestions. Considering most women in the WNBA are not THAT tall narrows down the pool. Cole didn’t give any

Some Instagram users said former WNBA star Liz Cambage was the one. Others suggested it was Brittney Griner.

Very few people believed Sharpe was telling the truth, but one woman on X credited Shannon for being old fashioned and not desiring a threesome.

WNBA players are on the rise. Some of the newer players are very focused on fashion and being considered “beautiful.” Brand building is just as important as on court performance. Cole offered some tea, but without naming names. He let the viewers’ imagination run wild and sometimes that’s better than straight snitching.