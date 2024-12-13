Ex-NFL Player Stevie Baggs’ Shocking Response To Ohio Rep. Josh Williams’ Bill To Make Flag-Planting on Buckeyes Field A Felony

Ohio state Rep. Josh Williams, introduced House Bill 700 the “O.H.I.O Sportsmanship Act” on Tuesday hoping to make it illegal to plant a flag in Ohio Stadium. This was done in response to the Nov. 30 postgame brawl between Michigan and Ohio State after the 20-point-underdog Wolverines upset the Buckeyes, who were ranked No. 2 in the nation at the time.



Michigan players attempted to plant their flag in the middle of Ohio State’s field, and all heck broke lose.

Former NFL linebacker Stevie Baggs doesn’t like where the government is allocating its resources in this instance. In a way that interferes with the spirit of college football.

He expressed his feelings towards this proposed bill on The Shadow League’s “Locker Room” podcast on Wednesday.

“It’s laughable. With all of the real things we have to deal with in the world, you tell me we have time to pass a bill like this… to make it a felony is crazy to me,” Baggs told “Locker Room” host Osei The Dark Secret. “I don’t think it makes sense…to me”

The Republican lawmaker’s bill also renders flag planting on Ohio State’s hallowed grounds a fifth-degree felony. This is the least-severe felony charge in Ohio but is still reserved for legitimate crimes like breaking and entering, or theft with a value of more than $1,000. The punishment for these crimes ranges from six months to a year in prison, or five years of community service.

“To prohibit planting a flagpole and flag in the center of the Ohio Stadium football field on the day of a college football game and to name this act the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act.”

Baggs says college sports doesn’t need more government intervention when it comes to regulating behavior of students and bringing harsh legal penalties into a sporting event where the celebration tactics might be questionable in an emotional, major rivalry.

“I know football is a religion to some people,” Baggs said, “but you got to keep church and state separated, man.”