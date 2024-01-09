What The Blood Clot? Deion Sanders Grateful He Can Now Jog After 11 Surgeries

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has been busy putting his 2024 team together.



As the team prepares to head back to the Big 12, a conference they left in 2011, Sanders is still hitting milestones he probably thought he’d never reach again.

The former NFL DPOY, who’s been battling blood clots for over two years, is as healthy as he’s been in years, and the legendary defensive back is grateful to once again be able to do something as simple as jog.

For the better part of two years Sanders has only been seen jogging out of the tunnel with his football team. 11 surgeries took its toll of the charismatic coach.



Things even got so bad in the beginning that Sanders faced a life-and-death decision.

Now, to be able to do something he’s always done once again, Sanders is reveling in the journey and his preservation.



Sanders Now Jogging On His Own

Sanders’ limited mobility over the past few years involved power walks with a very noticeable limp.



In a video to his Instagram account, Sanders one of the most gifted athletes ever, can be seen once again getting his jog on.



“This is the first time I’ve run. I run out for my team,” Sanders said in the video. “But this is the first time I’ve actually jogged and reflected on all the turbulent times: Eleven surgeries, multiple hospitals. God is so great.”

This is a far cry from what we witnessed Sanders doing in June, when he seemed completely perturbed by the constant pain and inability to do the normal daily things he used to do with ease.

In an interview with USA Today then, Sanders mentioned he was “chasing normalcy,” something he hadn’t seen as pertains to his health in years.

“That’s all I want,” he said. “I want normalcy. I want to be able to walk in two shoes and not be in pain, not taking meds all night.



At one point, man, I was taking so many darn pills every night, it was like c’mon. I can’t live the rest of my life like this. It was double-figure pills.”

Sanders didn’t reveal if he’s still taking all those pills, but his jogging on his own is a for-sure sign that he’s in much better health than he was a few months ago.



Deion Excited For 2024 Season

As the Buffaloes prepare for the 2024 college football season they’ll need to replace both coordinators from last season.



Offensive coordinator Sean Lewis left to become the head coach at San Diego State, and defensive coordinator Charles Kelly took a job at Auburn.



The defections were surprising, but Sanders seemed to be prepared for it.

Now he’ll be looking to add two top-notch play-callers to lead his team on both sides of the football.



Having upgraded the offensive and defensive lines, the next coordinators will have much more talent and depth at their disposal.