Deebo Samuel Stands On Business After Calling The Eagles James Bradberry “Trash” | Niners Bully Defending NFC Champions

Ever since last year’s NFC Championship loss the San Francisco 49ers have consistently said if they didn’t lose quarterback Brock Purdy on the game’s first possession that the result would’ve been different.

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t responded outside of star wide receiver A.J. Brown asking the vaunted Philly fans to troll Samuel often during Sunday’s huge NFC matchup.

That may have been the plan coming into the game, but that didn’t work, as the Niners throttled the Eagles 42-19 sending a message to the rest of the NFC and league that when healthy, the Niners are undoubtedly the best team in the NFL.

Led by a healthy Purdy and Samuel, the Niners amassed 456 yards total yards.





Samuel Stood On Business

Samuel’s comments about Bradberry being “trash” were made during an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast following the 31-7 championship game loss. He then stood firm on his take after Bradberry was flagged for holding on the Chiefs’ game-winning drive in the Super Bowl. Last week leading up to the highly anticipated rematch, Samuel told reporters, “I don’t regret nothing I said.”

Deebo then went out Sunday and touched paydirt three times while totaling 138 yards, and a lot of that at the expense of Bradberry.

Following the win, a much more subdued Samuel downplayed all the gum-flapping leading up to the game.

“I was in a zone all week long,” Samuel said in his postgame press conference.

“Talking trash is part of the game. Hopefully, nobody took it to heart because it’s all fun and games.”



Niners Have Bullied Eagles And Cowboys

If the Niners, Eagles and Dallas Cowboys were considered the three Super Bowl contenders in the NFC entering SNF, now the Niners might be on a perch by themselves after disposing of both in convincing fashion.

In Week 5 Kyle Shanahan’s crew completely overwhelmed the Cowboys 42-10 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Sunday’s win came in raucous and rowdy Philly, where they sent the host team’s fans home early and gave Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni a multitude of things to think about.

Both the Eagles and Cowboys have problems, and they’re wearing scarlet and gold.