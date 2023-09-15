Niners WR Brandon Aiyuk Says QB Brock Purdy Infuses Swagger Into Rest Of Offense | QB Made History In Week 1

When the San Francisco 49ers drafted quarterback Brock Purdy with the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, no one could’ve imagined that he’d finish the season as the team’s starting quarterback. That’s exactly what happened after starter Trey Lance and his backup Jimmy Garoppolo both went down with injuries. Purdy, also known as “Mr. Irrelevant,” a title given to the last pick in every draft, went on to go 5-0 as a starter, leading the Niners to the NFC Championship game.

Unfortunately for Purdy and the Niners, he was injured on his first pass attempt on the game, tearing his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. The injury required surgery, and doctors didn’t know if he’d be ready to return for the season opener, because everybody responds differently to surgery, and especially one as delicate as the elbow. But Purdy silenced all doubters with his Week 1 performance in a 30-7 blowout win at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Purdy Was Really Good In Return To Field

In the dominant win, Purdy went 19-29 for 220 and two touchdowns in his first real extended action since last season’s NFC Divisional playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. Purdy’s play was something rising wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has come to expect. In fact, he raves about Purdy’s leadership, amongst other things.

In an interview with KNBR’s “Murph and Mac” shows, Aiyuk spoke highly of his signal-caller.

“He plays with an extreme poise, but also poise and urgency,” Aiyuk said. “It’s like a mix of poise and urgency. He’s never too lagged. He’s just always on point. He’s on point. He’s ready to go. He plays with that swag that just bleeds all the way down to the rest of the offense, down to the rest of the team, that everybody can build off. Like I said, he has it.”

Purdy’s been a godsend for a Niners squad with Super Bowl aspirations. The team let longtime starter Jimmy Garoppolo leave via free agency, and they recently traded 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to the Cowboys, leaving Purdy and former 2018 top-five pick Sam Darnold, but it’s no doubt that it’s Purdy’s team.



Purdy Made History With Win On Sunday

With his sixth win in his sixth start the former Iowa State Cyclones star became the first starter since 1950 to win his first six starts while also throwing at least two touchdowns in each start.

Leading the Niners comes with added pressure when you consider they have one of the best rosters in all of football and expect to compete for Super Bowls. Out in the Bay anything short of that is considered a failure.

Is Purdy the guy to break the 29-year Super Bowl drought?