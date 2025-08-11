“She Don’t Cook, Clean’: Former MLB Star David Justice Says He Moved Too Fast In Marrying Actress Halle Berry

Former MLB star David Justice enjoyed a great career that spanned 14 seasons and four teams (Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics). The three-time All-Star also won two World Series titles, one with the Braves and one with the Yankees. He was NL Rookie of the Year in 1990, while also taking home ALCS MVP in 2000.

David Justice Was Married To Actress Halle Berry & Divorced In 1996

While Justice’s accomplishments on the field were extensive, for some, the former slugger who attended Thomas More College in Kentucky was better known because of his marriage to actress Halle Berry. The two wed in 1993 after a brief five-month relationship, but after divorcing nearly 30 years ago (1996) the former big leaguer is opening up on why their union didn’t last.

Halle Berry's ex-husband, former MLB player David Justice, says he left because he couldn't see her as the mother of his kids:



"She don't cook, clean, don't really seem motherly"

David Justice Visits All The Smoke Podcast

During a recent interview on the “All The Smoke” podcast with co-host Matt Barnes, Justice, the sweet-swinging lefty who hit 305 homers in his career, appeared pretty candid about to why things went awry between he and Berry.

“My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast,” Justice said. “So, I’m looking at my mom — and I’m a Midwest guy — so, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife, at that time, should cook, clean — traditional, you know?”

“Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’” Justice continued. “At that time, as a young guy — she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem, like, motherly. And then we start having issues.”

Halle Berry's first ex-husband, David Justice, thinks therapy could have saved their marriage … 20 years after they called it quits.



🎥 All The Smoke pic.twitter.com/MpGhOpKBhZ — TMZ (@TMZ) August 11, 2025

Berry’s Non-Traditional Approach Caught Justice Off Guard

As he continued, Justice even told Barnes that Berry was the one who popped the big question, which is very non-traditional.

“I said OK, but I don’t know if my heart was really into it. But I didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no,” he said.

“I was just in the moment. It caught me off guard,” he added. “But I was like, ‘Cool. We get along. We vibing.’”

Time Apart And Irreconcilable Differences Ended Their Union

After roughly three years together and two-and-a-half years married, the two parted in 1996. Although the split was mutual, each filed for divorce, citing too much time apart as the main reason for the divorce.

“She was doing movies in this country, that country. And we honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy,” he explained.

Justice remarried in 2001, and has three children with his current wife Rebecca Villalobos-Justice.

As for Berry she’s been remarried two more times, once to singer Eric Benet (2001-2005) and actor Olivier Martinez (2013-2016). She’s currently dating Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Van Hunt and has been since 2020.