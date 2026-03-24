‘Wasn’t Looking For A Partner, Only A Worker’: David Justice Gets Roasted For Past Viral Video Of Ex MLB Star Saying He Divorced Halle Berry Because She Didn’t Cook Or Clean

Former Major League baseball star David Justice went viral last year for his candid opinions on why his marriage with super actress Halle Berry didn’t work out in the 90s. Social media was split on whether Justice was delusional or his take was warranted.

The video was resurfaced recently. With so many celebrity relationships in shambles or taking on an altogether odd dynamic, void of any traditional roles it was right on time for one Twitter influencer.

David Justice Clip About Ex-Wife Halle Berry Re-Ignites Gender War On Social Media

A reposted video of Justice explaining the issues he had in his first marriage with the actress, which lasted from January 1992 to 1997, now has over 1.2M views.

Halle Berry’s ex-husband, former MLB player David Justice, says he left because he couldn’t see her as the mother of his kids:



“She don’t cook, clean, don’t really seem motherly” pic.twitter.com/qdVDxOqIvN — Zoya🕊️ (@Zoya_ki_batein) March 23, 2026

Berry was a rising star in Hollywood at the time, who would eventually break the glass ceiling by becoming the first Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress on March 24, 2002, for her role in the film “Monster’s Ball.”

David Justice Said He Divorced Halle Berry Because She Doesn’t “Cook or Clean”

Prior to that success was a rocky try at marriage with the young superstar ball player, who apparently had some very traditional values and expectations for a woman whose world was way bigger than the role he had intended.

The clip reads: “Halle Berry’s ex-husband, former MLB player David Justice, says he left because he couldn’t see her as the mother of his kids:

‘She don’t cook, clean, don’t really seem motherly,” Justice said about Berry, during an interview on the “All The Smoke” podcast with co-host Matt Barnes in August 2025.

Fans Respond To David Justice Clip Of Why He Divorced Halle Berry

The viral video, where Justice explains that it was Berry who asked him to marry her after knowing him just five months and he who filed for divorce, triggered social media into an array of responses

“I don’t blame him. I blame Halle Berry who married him and gave him HER name to use as a platform,” one netizen posted on X. “Lmao this guy is a r*tard. Pay someone to cook, clean, and help with the kids and spend all your time outside work being a family creating memories. I’m glad he did her the favor. He’s a loser.,” another said. “So he wasn’t looking for a partner, only a worker,” a third social media user commented in defense of Berry.

She was the breadwinner why was he not cooking and cleaning? — Yurismylife (@Yurismylif3) March 23, 2026

“Big win for Halle Berry!” one fan quipped. “Some men want all the desirables in a woman and still want to cage and restrict her. Such selfish attitudes,” said another. “Wait! So this guy wanted all these in marriage, yet went out, caught a star in the sky and wanna tame it in his house? Oh Great!” a third fan commented. “She made more than him. He should have cooked and cleaned for her,” a person insisted.

David Justice Has Found Peace In 25-Year Marriage: Halle Berry Has Not

After certain fans were done berating Justice, other fans put the situation into perspective for those unfamiliar with the well-publicized love connection between two young, Black celebrities on the way up.

Just in case any of you were wondering, this is David today with his beautiful family and his wife of 25 years. The brother CLEARLY made the right decision. I wish I could show the same for our sister Halle, but, well, y'know… pic.twitter.com/FA4AVc5wxm — Fleezy and The Fleezatrons (@Fleezybe) March 24, 2026

“Just in case any of you were wondering, this is David today with his beautiful family and his wife of 25 years. The brother CLEARLY made the right decision. I wish I could show the same for our sister Halle, but, well, y’know…,” said one fan referencing Berry’s string of hit-and-miss relationships since breaking up with Justice. Berry’s post-Justice love life has been marked by challenges that includes three marriages and more high-profile attempts at romance. Her personal life has also been marred with drama, including more high-profile divorces and domestic violence allegations. Justice Accepts His Share Of The Blame: Halle Berry Replies Justice, the slugging lefty who hit 305 homers in his career, appeared pretty candid about why things went awry between him and Berry.

“My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast,” Justice said. “So, I’m looking at my mom — and I’m a Midwest guy — so, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife, at that time, should cook, clean — traditional, you know?”

“Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’” Justice continued. “At that time, as a young guy — she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem, like, motherly. And then we start having issues.”

The more the younger generation finds out about one of the more tabloid-invested celebrity marriages of all time, the conversation on why the fairytale marriage between Halle Berry and David Justice went south incites deeper opinions and personal revelations concerning nuptials.