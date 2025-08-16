“Phew… Cooking, Cleaning And Mothering” | Halle Berry Claps Back At Ex-Husband David Justice’s Comments About Why They Divorced 

Former MLB legend David Justice is mostly known for his time with the Atlanta Braves. In fact the only thing he’s probably more famous for was his four-year marriage (1993-97) to actress Halley Berry. The two married after the “Monster’s Ball” actress proposed to the sweet-swinging lefty after short five months of dating.

Justice, the two-time World Series champion and three-time All-Star who hit 305 homers in his career, recently talked about his marriage to Berry and why it ended. Justice’s comments about the marriage got a bit of a reaction out of the “Boomerang” actress, as she didn’t waste any time firing back at the things that he claimed led to their split.

Halle Berry trolls her ex-husband David Justice with her new man after he recently revealed he ended their marriage in 1997 because she wasn't a stay-at-home wife, but now he shows regret. "Phew…! Cooking, cleaning, and mothering," pic.twitter.com/dRYNzKfzvN — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 14, 2025

Berry Says Checkmate

In a video that since gone viral, Berry, who celebrated her 59th birthday on August 14, definitely clapped back at her ex in a birthday post showing her lying across her bed with boyfriend Van Hunt. The caption said it all.

“Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering,” she wrote.

Berry’s response came in the aftermath of Justice’s recent appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes, where he talked about his marriage to Berry.

“My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast,” he explained. “So, I’m looking at my mom, and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, traditional, you know?”

“Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues.”

Justice even believes the couple could’ve overcome their issues if they’d tried therapy or counseling to resolve their issues.

“We probably could’ve made it, if we knew about therapy.”⁰⁰David Justice looks back on his marriage to Halle Berry.⁰⁰ALL THE SMOKE’s full conversation with the 2x MLB World Series Champion is available on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/7BAJP7Fe3P — All the Smoke (@allthesmokeprod) August 11, 2025

Justice Says One Thing Still Bothers Him

The former Atlanta Braves legend mentioned in the interview that he wishes his ex would clear his name of any wrongdoing as it pertains to the domestic abuse she suffered before him. The abuse which Berry revealed to People in 1996 led to a punctured eardrum that Justice says happened before him.

“She let the world think it was me,” Justice said. “I thought she was dead wrong for that.”

R&B singer Christoper Williams, whom Berry also dated, mentioned in 2004 that he wanted his name cleared of those same accusations.

“I’m so tired of people thinking I’m the guy [who did it],” Williams said.

Justice Says Bonds Is A Hall of Famer

Speaking on the “No Facts No Brakes” podcast with former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, Justice didn’t hold back when asked about Barry Bonds and his case for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“If Barry was lovable during his career, he might be in the Hall of Fame,” Justice explained. “This is why I think Barry Bonds should be in the Hall of Fame: Barry Bonds, before he came back swollen [in 1998] … was already a Hall of Famer. Let’s say at the end of 1997, Barry Bonds had a career-ending injury — it was done [him getting into the HOF]. He already was a three-time MVP, already in the All-Star Game every year, already [a] 30-30 [player].

“If you want to put an asterisk on everything he did after 1998, fine, but you cannot tell me this man was not a Hall of Famer already,” Justice added.