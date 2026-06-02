“Side Piece Don’t Want The Drama Just The Check’: Dame Lillard’s Ex-Wife Subpoena’s Woman He Allegedly Had Baby With When They Were Married

The NBA baby train continues. Last time it was retired Hall of Famer Paul Pierce getting caught up in a paternity situation with Princess Santiago. After months of ducking her, he had to answer to a confirmed paternity test.

RELATED: ‘This Is Legalized Gold Digging’: Paul Pierce’s Joint Custody Request For Child With Princess Santiago Might Cost More Than $29,811 Per Month She’s Seeking

Damian Lillard has been trying to get healthy and back on the court since returning to Portland, but his ex-wife is stirring up some drama for him.

Exes Kay’La Lillard (pictured) and Damian Lillard share three children together. As part of a nasty divorce, she is dragging a woman Lillard allegedly fathered a child with during their marriage, into the court proceedings. (Instagram/Kay’La Lillard)

Dame Lillard Ex-Wife Subpoena’s Side Piece Justice Wolf About Baby

Kay’La Lillard has issued a subpoena to a Justice Wolf she believes may have had a child with the Portland Trail Blazers guard, court documents show.

The subpoena, obtained by TMZ and filed in connection with ongoing legal matters, targets Justice Wolf and seeks information about Wolf’s child, named Aura. Kay’La Lillard, who has three children with Dame DOLLA, requested that Justice share any messages with Damian from when he learned he may be the father of Aura, as well as any non-disclosure agreement (NDA) signed over the matter, and any photos of Damian with the child, per court documents.

Damian filed for divorce from Kay’La in October 2023 after two years of marriage. The nine-time NBA All-Star agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract to return to Portland before the 2025-26 season, but did not play due to an Achilles tear.

Who Is Dame Lillard’s Side Piece Justice Wolf?

Justice reportedly is opposing the request. Sounds like she’s not trying to mess up the bag or be part of the divorce drama. Wolf, who is a digital creator and author, celebrated Aura’s first birthday in September, according to her Facebook page.

Justie Wolf at Fanatics Fest in July 2025. (Facebook/Justie Wolf)

Her book, “Healthy Mama, Happy Baby: Healing my nervous system while nourishing my body,” which was released in October, says she is a single mother.

Fans React To Another NBA Player Caught Up In Paternity Blues

“Dame time…means the right time to pull out, guess the watch wasn’t working,” one fan joked. “Side piece don’t want the drama just the check,” another fan said in response to Dame’s new baby’s mother not wanting any part of the situation. Some fans were confused as to why Lillard’s wife is worried about another woman and another baby in the midst of a divorce. “Ok but…not your kid, not your business. Or am I missing something,” one fan asked.

To which another clarified:

“She signed a prenuptial agreement which had a no cheating clause so if he did have a child within the marriage he owes her half of everything and broke that legal contract. If it was you, would you let that slide from your wife,” a fan said. “He fathered the child when they were married so it will void the prenuptial agreement…she’s after his money,” one netizen surmised. “She’s doing the right thing,” one user commented. She’s trying to get more money from him because he cheated. This is why she’s needing the date of when the kid was born and text and phone messages,” added another fan. “Youre the Ex move on, but you’re after a bigger pay check,” quipped one user. “Dame upped his game I see,” one approving fan said.

Lillard and his wife are no longer together, but clearly his infidelity is part of the reason. Like many pro athletes he stepped out on his wife, impregnated another woman and now has to pay the cost to be the boss. A familiar story, but nonetheless another interesting story of lack of discipline and infidelity in these kidneys of relationships.

Justie Wolf celebrated her daughter Aura’s first birthday in September 2025. (Facebook/Justie Wolf)

Looks like Justice is coming out of this better than anyone, but Dame’s wife isn’t ready to let him walk without paying for his indiscretions.