‘Terrible Attitude’: Corey Holcomb Says ESPN ‘Tolerated’ Molly Qerim Because She Was Dating Stephen A. Smith Behind Ex-Husband Jalen Rose’s Back

ESPN’s First Take has changed a lot over the last few months. First it was Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe taking an agreed upon sabbatical from the hit show and soon being released from the station.

Then came the abrupt departure of longtime show moderator Molly Qerim who vanished from the airways in September amidst heated contract negotiations. Both have been replaced. Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Newton and longtime ESPN anchor Shae Cornette now fill those roles alongside ESPN’s $100M man. But, even with Qerim gone, controversial comedian Corey Holcomb is stirring the pot as it pertains to past relations between Qerim and Smith.

Corey Holcomb claims he believes Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim were involved in a romantic relationship while they were both at ESPN. pic.twitter.com/GVAKBUMRCN — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) December 17, 2025

Holcomb Being Messy: Says Jalen Rose Knew Stephen A Smith and Molly Qerim Had Affair

During a recent episode of the Corey Holcomb 5150 Show, the longtime funny man revealed a conversation he had with Qerim’s ex-husband and former ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose. The comedian claims that Rose knew about an alleged affair between the aforementioned Qerim and Smith but chose to keep cool about it.

“(Rose) was disappointed at the things I had said because I said, ‘I think Stephen A. Smith is smashing Molly (Qerim).’ Why would somebody be around a woman as draining as that? She checked Jalen on the show when they was married!,” Holcomb said.

But, Holcomb didn’t stop there in fact he added for fuel to the fire with this comment about why she just up and walked away from the show so abruptly.

“Molly had a terrible attitude. She was straight b**ch but she was allowed to stick around for a long time. That’s how I knew. I was like, ‘He got to be f**king that b**ch.’ … Nobody would tolerate a Molly. Molly is a awful person.”

Stephen A Smith & Molly shut down rumors about them dating 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YiId27Ston — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 10, 2024

Qerim And Rose Ended Ugly

The former First Take moderator originally joined the network in 2006 working on mainly digital and mobile platforms until 2015. That’s when she assumed the moderator role replacing Cari Champion. To everyone’s surprise she began dating Rose in 2016, and the couple married in 2018.

In 2021 the couple divorced stating that the marriage was irretrievably broken.

What’s Next For Qerim?

In the aftermath of her departure from ESPN, Qerim has mainly kept a low profile only posting cryptic massages via social media. She did pop out for Q&A with UConn head coach Danny Hurley in October. Qerim is a proud graduate of the university.

In December she returned to Instagram on more of an everyday basis posting photos from her trip to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while also enjoying the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

While Qerim has gone on with her life, Holcomb is being his usual messy self bringing her name up in scandal which is all alleged.