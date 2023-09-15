Chris Brown Understands Zion Williamson and Drops His Perspective as “An R&B Guy … A Little More Subtle With It”

Now that the Zion Williamson scandal with porn star Moriah Mills has quieted down, hindsight is 20-20, and advice is readily available. Entertainer Chris Brown recently sat with Shannon Sharpe on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast, and reflected on the lessons learned through his personal predicaments.

“It’s hard out here. I would just pray for Zion, man,” Brown said to Sharpe after being asked for his take on Williamson’s situation. “Just pray and be the best man you can be at that point. I’m blessed to have three children; three different baby moms though. But I’m blessed to have a relationship with all of them. The energy I come with is a little more; I’m an R&B guy, so I’m a little more subtle with it.”

When Choices Bite You

Williamson was the victim of an online attack from porn star Moriah Mills after she found out he was having a baby with another woman named Ahkeema. She then exposed their affair and his apparent monetary gifts and promises to purchase her property for a move to New Orleans, where he plays for the Pelicans.

Then, it became even more toxic when she revealed she might be pregnant and that she was allegedly physically abused by Williamson. If that wasn’t enough, she claimed that Williamson did not want to work out and that the criticisms about his physique and injuries came from a lack of dedication.

Consequences Of The Game

Chris Brown wanted to remind Sharpe that people in the limelight want the same things as everyone else: to enjoy life on their terms, which might come with consequences.

“It’s very hard but you also gotta watch out. We all wanna be in the same spot, same places, the clubs, we wanna be out,” Brown continued. “I still wanna see some beautiful women to this day. But at the same time you gotta be mindful of the certain company you will keep or the trappers will present themselves.

“As athletes, I’m pretty sure the guys on their team give him real pep talks, ‘Look, you can’t do this.’ But on the road on our end it’s a little bit different, but I understand what he’s going through,” he added. “He’s gotta hold his head together.”

Stay strong, Zion. Chris Breezy feels you.