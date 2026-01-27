‘Good Player, Bad Human’: Former Fans Of MLB Hall of Famer Chipper Jones Bid Farewell To Legend After ‘Less Talk…More Handcuffs!’ Post To ICE Protesters

WNBA stars have been vocal in their opposition to ICE, with players like Breanna Stewart leading the way and demanding reform. Stewart held up a sign that read “ABOLISH ICE” during player introductions at Unrivaled in Miami, expressing her disgust with the actions of ICE and the impact it’s having on communities. She emphasized the need for policies that uplift families and communities instead of breeding fear and violence.

ICE Supporters Blast Breanna Stewart For Demanding Reform Following Minnesota Deaths

This contradicts the feelings of another sector of society who support ICE and its tactics. One journalist, Jon Root, posted “These athletes are insufferable” in response to Stewart’s cause.

“WNBA player Breanna Stewart explained her “Abolish ICE” sign to reporters, saying: “Abolish ICE, which means having policies to uplift families & communities, instead of fueling fear & violence… humans lives are at stake…”

WNBA player Breanna Stewart explains her “Abolish ICE” sign she held during Unrivaled player intros



“Abolish ICE, which means having policies to uplift families & communities, instead of fueling fear & violence… humans lives are at stake…”



Stewart said NOTHING after Laken… pic.twitter.com/Ne8wr4Acxv — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 26, 2026

Stewart is invested in seeing changes in ICE because her wife, Marta, is an immigrant from Spain who is working towards U.S. citizenship, highlighting the personal connection Stewart has to the issue. Stewart’s actions and statements reflect a broader movement within the WNBA and the broader sports community to stand against ICE and advocate for social justice and support for immigrant families.

In addition to the most recent deaths, reports say 32 people have died in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in 2025, during the first year of President Trump’s second term — the highest total in more than two decades, according to multiple news organizations tracking ICE-reported figures and investigative reporting.

Reportedly, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents specifically have been involved in at least 11 shootings since January 2025 – 12 with the latest attack in Minneapolis today.

Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent on January 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The incident occurred during an immigration enforcement operation. (Getty Images)

MLB Hall of Famer Chipper Jones Trolled On Social Media About Past Affair After Supporting ICE Arrests In Minnesota

On the other hand, there are those such as MLB Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, who are unsympathetic to the killings of innocent American citizens that have occurred, most recently in Minnesota, at the hands of this force. He is supportive of President Trump, ICE and their tactics in “protecting the border” and removing illegal immigrants who commit crimes in America.

RELATED: Baseball Adds Four New Hall Of Famers

Jones made an X post in saying, ‘Less talk…more handcuffs!’ amid backlash the government was receiving due to ICE arrests at a Minnesota church protest.

Less talk…..more handcuffs! — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 26, 2026

Jones, the only switch hitter in MLB history with a career batting average above .300 and more than 300 home runs, was then trolled by a man named Ryan, who reminded him of impregnating the waitress, who bore his son Matthew, now a collegiate baseball coach. Jones replied

‘She’s great…thanks for asking. My son is a collegiate baseball coach. Anything else….Asswhipe!’ Braves fans cheered the switch-hitting legend’s brash style, while critics harped on rekindling old controversies on the post generated over 2 million views.

Fans React To Chipper Jones Calling For More ICE Arrests

While Jones surely will be embraced strongly at the next MAGA get together (and that’s his choice) the former Atlanta Braves star who smashed 486 homers in his illustrious career also lost some fans.

You were my fav player growing up — wore 10 when I played. But hearing a millionaire look down his nose, shirk empathy, and scorn compassion for people less fortunate is just disgusting. “Let them eat cake,” huh Chip? My ideal of you is apparently not you — expectations are my… — Reed Thompson (@ReedThompson55) January 26, 2026

“Unreal how u can work besides so many immigrants and have no compassion for them after u retire. Just shows u was a asshole all along but didn’t have the balls to make it known,” said one fan. “I use to cheer for you as a braves fan. You are disgusting and I know you won’t feel it in this life. But if there is a real God.. I pray you burn eternally you devil worshipper. Stupid mid dbag,” a former fan of Jones’ added. “Wow, way to ruin your reputation in four words!,” another baseball fan quipped. “Good player, bad human,” said one netizen.

Jones also had plenty of supporters. Those who will stand by his opinion and ride with whatever happens as ICE hunts down undocumented people in America, leaving behind scenes that resemble political unrest we are all too familiar with in Third World countries.

As usual, America is split on the matter, and it is spilling into sports. Somebody is sitting back like Hannibal from the A-Team and saying, “I love it when a plan comes together.”