Chiefs Defensive Star Chris Jones’ Holdout Turns Into A Potential Lifetime Marriage

Kansas City Chiefs tackle Chris Jones is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. He has anchored a subpar Chiefs defense that has been carried by the historic Patrick Mahomes-led juggernaut of an offense for years.

But when the defense needed a leader, a crucial stop, Jones has been the brightest spot on that Chiefs D, and it’s time he cashed in on his consistency.

After Chris Jones decided to hold out for a new contract, as many of the NFL’s stars are doing, the press he received actually opened many people’s eyes to just how dominant he’s been as one of the best defenders in the league.

Many presumed that the star tackle would request a trade if the Kansas City Chiefs did not choose to tender him a new contract.

Chiefs’ general manager Brett Veach shut all talks of a potential trade request down immediately and expressed his willingness to feed into Jones’ demands.

According to the Kansas City Star, Veach said “I think for all parties, I think the best resolution would be for him to end his career as a Chief and get that financial security and for us to do what we had set out to do, and that’s to work through last offseason with this offseason in mind and get some young guys, which we did that, and then focus on this year and getting Chris done. Hopefully, we get this resolved, but we have no intentions of making a trade.”

Chris Jones Will Remain A High Value Chief

If Veach’s words stand true, Jones isn’t going anywhere, based on the way things are trending in this dispute.

Instead of giving pushback on trying to come to a contract agreement with Jones, Chiefs management stated that Jones is an elite talent, and the organization understands why the 29-year-old tackle wants to get a raise

“He’s a great player, and he wants a big contract,” Veach continued. “He deserves a big contract, and I don’t think there’s any surprises in that regard. But there’s just some hurdles we have to work through in regard to how we can keep this thing going for the short- and long-term. But we’ve never wavered on, ‘This is a guy that we want to exhaust all of our efforts to get done,’ because that’s how much we think of him.” Chris Jones Is Worth The Money

Jones is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl champion, and a one-time All-Pro. He recorded 15.5 sacks, and 44 total tackles last season on the way to the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl victory and finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year balloting.