‘Not Going To Allow You To Control Me Because You Taking My Money’: Chad Johnson Tells Ja’Marr Chase NFL Hated That He Wouldn’t ‘Conform’ Despite Paying Huge Fines

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is one of the all-time wide receiver divas. His name will always be mentioned among the greatest showmen in NFL history, and the six-time Pro Bowl selection contributed to the rise of the wide receiver as a high profile offensive player with a flair for the dramatic. Every time he took one to the house the fans were sure to get a show and it increased the visibility and marketing ability of the NFL.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s name will always be mentioned among the greatest showmen in NFL history. He claims he was probably fined close to $5M during his career for one rules violation or another and says the NFL hated that he wouldn’t conform no matter how much money he lost. (Photo: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

While the league cashed in on flamboyant renegades such as Johnson, it also tried to push a perception that the performative arts should be limited to action on the field and not during celebrations. Aggressive refereeing of touchdown celebrations developed the NFL reputation as the “No Fun League.”

In recent years, the NFL has loosened up on its celebration rules, allowing teams to enjoy the moment with choreographed celebrations within limits.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Says He Racked Up $5M In NFL Fines Refusing To Conform

Johnson recently appeared on the “Chasing No. 1” podcast with Cincinnati Bengals star JaMarr Chase to reflect on his NFL days and the fines that he racked up refusing to tone down his TD celebrations.

Ochocinco says the NFL fined him $50,000 for a sombrero and $40,000 for wearing an NFL Hall of Fame jacket, but even that couldn’t make him conform.

Chase: “That’s the biggest fine you ever had in the league? $25K?” Ochocinco: “Uh, no. The $50,000 for the sombrero and poncho. The Hall of Fame jacket was 30 grand…” “I wouldn’t change. The NFL tried to get me to conform by fining me, and that’s the one way that they can control us.”

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Ocho says what separated him from other players who were scared to be themselves was that he wasn’t afraid of losing money. The podcaster says he would always have options.

“They think most of us value money the most, but for me, I was going to make money regardless whether it was with you guys or somewhere else. So I’m not going to allow you to control me just because you taking my money,” Johnson said.

Chad Ochocinco Is Pioneer For Flambouyant Wide Receivers: No Fun League

Johnson always has an opinion that generates conversation across the social media landscape. He may not be a Top 10 all-time wide receiver but he might be as an influential figure in the evolution of the wide receiver position. His antics helped bring attention and excitement to the position. Now some of these guys get paid like quarterbacks. So Ocho Cinco danced in a sombrero so Justin Jefferson could wear $150K chains and custom grillz. Respects to that man.

Ochocinco once claimed that he paid over $5 million in total fines for one thing or another throughout his 12-year NFL career, a figure that seems to be grossly exaggerated.

“I probably got fined over $5 million throughout my career,” he said in April on “The Late Run” podcast. “Oh, easy. Gotta think, 12 years I did something every game for a decade straight and refused to stop. I should own a part of Inter Miami, No?”

Off the field, Chad Ochocinco actually lived a very frugal lifestyle, which helped him pay off his many fines, which also included $20,000 for jokingly bribing a referee with a one-dollar bill during a replay review, $20,000 for wearing unauthorized gold cleats and a gold mouthpiece against the Pittsburgh Steelers and $25,000 for tweeting on his cell phone from the sideline during a preseason game