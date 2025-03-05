“Ocho Is Not The Main Attraction. Shannon Can Do This Without You” | Cam’ron Fake Apologizes To Chad Johnson While Keeping The Beef Brewing

Harlem rapper Cam’ron and NFL legend Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson have been involved in a back and forth that dates back to 2023. At the forefront of the beef was Ochocinco telling Cam’ron to reach out to his people if Cam wanted to join forces with Ocho. Feeling slighted, Killa Cam unleashed some vitriol towards the former Cincinnati Bengals legend.

In typical Ochocinco fashion he responded in the only way he knows how, with a joke about taking Cam’s spot in the heavily saturated world of podcasting. About a week ago Cam’ron reignited the beef calling Ocho a hater, and basically telling us how he’s never really been too fond of the former All-Pro wide receiver. Fast forward to this week after Ocho told Cam to “pull up,” and the “Hey Ma” emcee is sort of apologizing to Ocho, but with an asterisk.

Cam'ron tells Chad Ochocinco he's not the main attraction on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and says he's a little bit sorry if he went too hard on Chad Ochocinco.



Cam’ron Takes Subtle Jab At Ocho

During a recent appearance on the “Talk With Flee” podcast Cam didn’t waste any time delving into the steadily simmering back-and-forth between the two. The “Oh Boy” rapper did his best to apologize, but he also went par for the course with a subtle jab.

“After I looked at it, I was like, ‘Yo, I did kind of go hard on Chad,'” said Cam. “None of this is personal, first and foremost. I have no beef with Shannon Sharpe or Chad Ochocinco. I just wanted to say if I went a little bit hard, I apologize.”

Cam mentioned that while he’s a “little bit sorry” that he took things so far he wanted to make it clear that Ocho is “not the main attraction” and is nothing more than a side dish to what Sharpe is doing.

“You guys are doing a great job. I’m not hating on your show or whatever, but I’m doing a spectacular job, n***a. I’m that n***a that’s why you mentioned my name in the first place,” said Cam. “You doing really good, Chad, I’m proud of you, but you not the main attraction on your show. You’re the coleslaw that comes with the meal. You relish, you anchovies. Shannon Sharpe can do this without you, even though you’re a good addition.”

Sharpe Is Batman, Ocho Is Robin

With all this friendly fire from two of the most loquacious guys in the sports and entertainment business, it gave fans an opportunity to chime in on the ordeal.

“Of course Shannon Sharpe is the main attraction on Nightcap, but even Batman had Robin.”

“He apologized and then continued to roast him lol…He just should have never apologized.”

“This is cam’s way of back tracking. Seen ocho on first take knew he was talking a L.”

Maybe now this simple version of who can get the last word in goes away and we can be done with this unnecessary fiasco.