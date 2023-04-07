Cam Newton’s List Of QBs He Wouldn’t Mind Backing Up Is Missing One Key Name

Cam Newton may not be done yet. The former NFL MVP is still trying to navigate his way back into the NFL, despite an obvious decline in his performance the past few years.



Is Cam living in a fantasy world?



Probably, because a few years ago, Cam was sitting home unsigned and there were some who believed he deserved a shot at a starting quarterback position.



New England gave him that shot in 2020 and he stunk. So now Cam’s supporters are protesting that he should be in the league as someone’s backup.

Cam couldn’t agree more and the former Dab master even has a list of ideal teams who he wouldn’t mind playing QB2 for.

Which Current Starting QB Would Cam Back Up?

At first, Cam Newton went viral for telling the world that he feels blackballed from the NFL. His reasoning?



The NFL’s all-time leader in quarterback rushing touchdowns believes there’s no possible way there are 32 quarterbacks in the NFL better than him — even at this point in his career.

Now, Newton, in another interview, told the world that there are, in fact, quarterbacks that he wouldn’t mind sitting behind and even mentoring.



Who’s On Cam’s QB List?

The list of passers he named was full of some of the league’s best signal-callers and obviously Cam is finally committed to embracing a secondary role.

The quarterbacks he named were Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Malik Willis, Josh Allen, and Sam Howell. Those are all quarterbacks that are highly valued by their respective franchises.

Younger talents like Willis and Howell could benefit from the experience of the former Super Bowl QB.

Newton went as far as to say that he wouldn’t mind helping some of the players from this year’s draft class develop their games and learn from him.

“If you think about the list, it’s really to the point,” Newton said. ”Some of those guys may already have penciled in backups that their franchises are OK with and that’s fine. I am just voicing my opinion and I am just getting the narrative out.”

This isn’t the worst case scenario for Newton or any potential team he might land on, considering he does have a lengthy track record of success and he’s willing to be an asset on the field and in the locker room.

Is Cam Any Good?

The one major issue with this entire situation is the fact that Newton’s play has regressed wildly in the latter part of his career and many teams have moved in from bringing him into the fold. He doesn’t seem to have any offers despite his lengthy list of potential destinations.

Why Won’t Cam Back Up Patrick Mahomes?

What’s hilarious about this list though is that Cam Newton left the best quarterback in the NFL off.



Patrick Mahomes wasn’t on his list, and no one knows why.

Mahomes is the league’s best player right now and won his second Lombardi Trophy in February.

Not a bad guy to back up.

Cam Newton won his MVP award in 2015 and was able to guide his then-Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl where they lost to the Broncos. That year they were also one Falcons loss away from an undefeated regular-season record.

While no one’s breaking down the doors to come to sign Cam, it’s not far fetched that with his mobility, toughness and experience, he could serve as a solid starting backup that teams could benefit from.