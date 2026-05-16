‘I’m Best When I’m Just Letting It Fly’: Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Shot Her Team Out The Game Then Back In It, But Her 32 Points Weren’t Enough

Caitlin Clark has struggled shooting the basketball all season, but despite the struggles the sharpshooter has kept firing away. In the Fever’s tough 104-102 home loss the much-improved Washington Mystics, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick began 2-for-14 from the field but rallied to finish with 32 points eight assists and four rebounds.

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Clark Started Horribly

Although it wasn’t enough in the end Clark might have turned the corner with her infamous three-point shot. She finished 7 of 17 from deep including a game-tying catch and shoot bomb that sent the game into the extra session. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star went 3 of 16 from three in the first two games of the season.

Despite the loss, Caitlin Clark put on a show tonight 😮‍💨



She posted her highest scoring game and most 3s made since June of last year 👏 pic.twitter.com/rl56EiKVa1 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 16, 2026

Clark Eventually Started Torching Mystics

While she started slow and at times looked unsure of herself at times shooting the basketball, Clark didn’t fret and saved her best for last. She scored 17 fourth-quarter points and helped the Fever rally from a 67-58 deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

In the aftermath of the loss, Clark talked about finding her groove again after playing in just 13 games last season due to a bevy of injuries.

“I felt like I could have made another, like, five,” Clark said. “They’re all right there, and obviously it was great to break through and get some to go down. “That’s the hardest thing as a basketball player, when you’re not making shots, to really stay in it. So I’m certainly proud of myself — really, really battled. And a lot of those shots are very, very makeable,” she added.

She’s correct, as she missed a lot of wide open looks that she normally knocks in with ease.

CAITLIN CLARK BUZZER BEATER TO FORCE OT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/86u1IoKHR4 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 16, 2026

Clark Says It’s All About Mindset

Shooters shoot, and that’s what Clark had to remind herself amid her early season struggles that carries over from last season. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year had an eight-game stretch where she shot 9 of 58 from three dating back to last season.

“I think I started hesitating a little bit and probably hesitated a little bit to start the season,” Clark said. “I don’t need to do that. I’m best when I’m just letting it fly.”

Clark began the season 5 of 23 from three but hit five bombs in the fourth quarter and overtime of Friday’s tough home loss. But Clark is also smart enough to realize that the Fever have lost two home games despite scoring over 100 points in both, and that’s more of a team defensive problem than anything. She mentioned in her postgame presser that the struggles on the defensive end of the floor “starts with me.”

Fans Chime In

Clark is easily the most polarizing player in the league, with either her fan base loving her despite spotty play and her non-fans calling her overrated and following last night’s performance it was no different.

“Best guard I’ve ever seen in this league by far,” a fan said. “10-28 from the field ain’t necessarily putting on a show. She still shot the ball like sh-t,” another fan said. “She was having a bad game and then went 17 PTS, 6/8 FG, 5/7 3PT, All in the 4th Clark hating is weirdo behavior,” a fan quipped. “LMAO 28 shots to score 30 pts in a loss means she cost her team the game for her personal stats,” a fan mentioned. “Not even the best #22 on the court, Citron straight up cooked Clark,” a fan said.

Fans Have To Decide What They Want: Winning Or CC Show?

Clark’s play will always be dissected, and a lot of it stems from the hoopla she’s received since her arrival to the league. Her shooting splits will never be super high from the field or three-point line because of all the tough shots she takes from both spots on the floor. But, she does have a flair for the dramatic, and the Fever’s brass seem to be OK with that.

But, the question that resonates is can the Fever, who have championship aspirations get it done with that style of play leading the team. That remains to be seen.