Caitlin Clark dropped a fashion bomb, unveiling a new Nike technology for her Caitlin 1 signature shoe during her Nov. 18 appearance on the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast.

Caitlin Clark Unveils Caitlin 1 With Groundbreaking Light-Up Technology

The Nike Caitlin 1 launched Oct. 1, 2026, in “Caitlin Blue” and “Warning Code” colorways, retailing at $140. “Midnight Fever” was set for release on Oct. 14 and is quickly becoming a popular flavor. Clark brought a prototype of the shoe to the show and demonstrated a built‑in lighting system.

Caitlin Clark dropped a fashion bomb, unveiling a new Nike technology for her Caitlin 1 signature shoe during her Nov. 18 appearance on the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast. (New Heights)

“I’m here at Nike headquarters right now, and this is new technology they are working on,” Clark said as she held up a Nike sneaker that changed in color from white to black. “I’ve got a button on here under the Nike sign. I can turn it on and off. I put them on [and told the creators] … I want it to light up when I make a shot or something. So if I walk and tap my heel it can go into different modes.”

According to reports, a single tap triggers a flashing effect; a double tap changes the display to a solid black.

(Screenshot/Colendri Basketball Shoe Data)

“See now it’s flashing. See now it’s solid black,” Clark explained how the gimmick worked.

Jason Kelce asked her if she would ever wear them in a game. Clark responded, “I don’t know yet. I would love too at some point. I can’t reveal too much.”

“The technology is insane though,” the Kansas City tight end said in amazement.

Travis compared Clark’s light-up shoe to another groundbreaking piece of technology.

“It’s like how we got introduced to basketball and that was ‘NBA Jam’ on Nintendo 64 and when you caught fire your feet would f*ken light up,” Kelce said, as Clark agreed, saying, “Exactly. That’s exactly what we’re going with.”

Nike CEO Elliott Hill called it the largest women’s signature shoe launch in company history, with distribution across 5,000 retail locations — roughly double the usual footprint for a Nike basketball signature shoe

While exact sales numbers have not been released yet, online battles persist about the popularity of the shoe. The shoes have been worn by both guards and forwards, with Colendri’s usage data showing nine guards, seven forwards, and two centers have worn the model.

Confirmed NBA Players Spotted In Caitlin 1s

Reportedly, at least seven NBA players have been confirmed wearing Caitlin Clark’s signature “Caitlin Clark 1” sneakers in preseason games and practices since their Oct. 1, release. That number is growing.

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) wore the“Caitlin Blue” colorway at Pistons open practice. Jalen Slawson (Indiana Pacers) rocked the “Caitlin 1” during a preseason game vs. Atlanta Hawks Naz Reid (Charlotte Hornets) wore the “Warning Code” version before a preseason game. Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets) was seen wearing the unreleased “Midnight Fever” edition. Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (Charlotte Hornets) were spotted in the “Caitlin 1” on the court.

(Screenshot/Colendri Basketball Shoe Data)

“Not a CC fan.. but I do like her shoes,” one user commented on X under the video of Clark’s podcast appearance. “One thing nike not gonna do is play around about marketing their players,” one fan expressed. “everybody went off on nike about waiting so long to release her shoe. Nike has knocked it out of the park with her shoes. it was worth the wait,” said another enthusiastic supporter.

Some fans believe that Clark’s success is an example of how women’s basketball is crossing over in every aspect. Others dismiss the NBA players’ support as something that they are directed to do by the league to help build on the mainstream sports legitimacy the WNBA has gained since Clark entered the league in 2024.