Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen And Brittany Williams Have Definitely Broke Up, And Now He’s Been Seen Out With A New Woman

Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen has been in the news quite often this offseason. There have been questions about what he must do to lead the Bills to their first Super Bowl appearance since the franchise made four straight appearances from 1990-93. Allen is looked at being the guy who will finally bring the championship-starved franchise it’s first Lombardi Trophy.

But that’s not the only reason Allen has been in the news this offseason, as the former Wyoming Cowboys star’s love life has played out in the media. In April, Allen and longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams seemingly called it quits when they unfollowed each other on their social media accounts. Williams also reportedly didn’t celebrate his birthday with Allen either. That looked to become reality when they showed up at the Kentucky Derby separately. While there Williams’ girlfriends took to Instagram with this caption to add flame to the already rising fire.

“Now accepting husband applications.”

Despite it all, Allen hasn’t once responded or revealed if the two were really no longer together — until his most recent public appearance. The two dated for five years, and Williams was by Allen’s side when the Bills made the strong-armed dual-threat signal-caller the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Josh Allen spotted with Hailee Steinfeld after rumored Brittany Williams breakup https://t.co/hCkl0g4Ihg pic.twitter.com/AOUHnNF7sg — New York Post (@nypost) May 26, 2023

Allen Spotted Hollywood Actress Thursday Night

Ahead of what’s to be a busy Memorial Day weekend in and around New York City, Allen was spotted taking in the nightlife with actress Hailee Steinfield. While it’s believed to be the first time the two have hit the town for all to see, they did look comfortable and as if they’ve been dealing far longer than we see. Steinfield told People magazine this month that she was indeed single.

“I ultimately want someone who supports me and who I can support and cheer on and be their biggest fan,” she said. “I’ve been lucky enough to spend so much time with my family recently, and I have so many shining examples of what it should feel like to be with someone that makes you a better you and happy. I’m not really looking, so I don’t have a list of things.” “But I think the right person comes along when they do, and I imagine that’s the greatest thing ever. It’s an exciting thought to me, that part of life happening when it does, and I can only hope that it emulates what I grew up around.” “Right now, I feel more comfortable in who I am than ever, and I just feel so grateful to be doing what I love.”

After Breaking Up With His Girlfriend of Five Years, Who He Has Known Since Kindergarten, Photos of Bills QB Josh Allen Spotted Out With Actress Hailee Steinfeld https://t.co/MmW95i9xi4 pic.twitter.com/lJ2mXy7MzL — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) May 27, 2023

Allen Is Prepping For NFL Season

As Allen prepares for the 2023 NFL season, he’s hoping to live up to the lofty expectations that he and the Bills as a whole have succumbed to the last couple seasons in falling short of the Super Bowl.

In a post OTA presser earlier this week, Allen was blunt about what he’s setting out to do this season for the Super Bowl-hungry fan base in Buffalo.