‘Putting Your Hands On a Kid Is Never OK’: 450-Pound Florida High School Football Coach With History Of Abusing Players Is Arrested After Punching Students In The Face

A Broward County high school assistant football coach named Jamir Clarke, with a history of alleged violence against his players, allegedly instigated a brawl and struck three players at practice.Per WPLG Local 10, the suspect, identified as the 29-year-old Clarke, was an assistant football coach at Blanche Ely High School. The incident occurred at the school’s weightlifting room during practice. The 6-foot-2, 450-pound Clarke allegedly got into a verbal altercation before getting physical with the three students.

Scumbag of the week. This is Jamir Clarke, an assistant football coach at Blanch Ely High School in Pompano Beach, Florida. He is facing charges after striking several students during football practice. What a pos. pic.twitter.com/89DFu6h7c1 — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) September 27, 2025

What Does Jamir Clarke Arrest Report Say?

According to the arrest report, Clarke allegedly told a student that he was a “b****” and punched the student in the face, once the student confirmed that he had shared a negative social media post about one of Clarke’s friends.

Somehow the situation elevated and Clarke lost control of the locker room and the situation turned physical. The coach was allegedly surrounded and then “rushed” by other students. That’s when Clarke is alleged to have struck three students, and in the melee a mirror on the wall was shattered.

Students Say They Attacked Clarke After He Hit A Player

“He hit our football player first and then everybody just retaliated,” a student told reporters. “He just got surrounded by everybody and he just started throwing punches at everybody.”

One of the victims told police that Clarke had an opportunity to avoid an escalation of the verbal exchange but he chose violence when he struck the first blow.

The report also stated that deputies who responded to the scene found Clarke in a solemn state in the locker room, where, according to police, the coach was “sitting on the floor with his legs crossed and the lights off.” Clarke was ultimately arrested on Tuesday.

Clarke’s Self-Defense Claims Don’t Add Up

Jamir Clarke is a huge man standing about 6-foot-2 and weighing in at about 450 pounds. He was arrested for fighting with three of his football players while employed as assistant coach and suspected campous monitor at Ely High School in Broward County (Screenshot @jamirclarke on Twitter)

“While he is arguing he acted in self-defense, he is a significant size, your honor, so there is a valid reason for the teammates of this victim to be of concern as Mr. Clarke presented a risk to them,” prosecutor Eric Linder told the court on Wednesday.

Broward County Public Schools released a statement saying that Clarke was “being reassigned.”

“The employee in question is being reassigned as we review the matter for further action, up to and including termination. We are deeply disturbed by this incident, as the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority.”

Students Say Clarke Has History Of Abusive Behavior Towards Players

The school’s principal assured parents that Clarke will “no longer serve as an assistant football coach at our school – this was his only position on our campus.”

One student allegedly stated that the incident was “not surprising really, now that he has a history of it.”

Clarke was questioned by news reporters and chose not to address the charges he’s facing. He also refused to comment on a social media video of him kicking a student at another school.

Clarke only held the position of assistant football coach, according to the school, but one student suggested he also was there in a security capacity as a “campus monitor.”

Student Kennett Sirva noted, “Security guards are supposed to be the people who protect us.”

Campus monitor and assistant football coach Jamir Clarke choosing not to address the charges he is facing for a "violent" incident at one school & social media video of him kicking a student at another school. Declining to answer questions from @MagdalaLouWPLG. https://t.co/jze7i0rUhd pic.twitter.com/CIOZz2fACD — Christina Vazquez (@ChristinaWPLG) September 25, 2025

“Following Clarke’s arrest on Monday (9/22/25), Broward Schools Police was made aware of a video that showed him fighting with students in a bathroom at Monarch High School, where he was working as a campus monitor,” a BCPS spokesperson told news outlets in a statment. “That incident, which took place in early September, was not reported at the time. Clarke, who has been employed with BCPS since December 2024, is being reassigned while these incidents are reviewed for further action, up to and including termination. At all times, the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority.”

Parents Are Outraged

Local high school parent, Shaka Williams, admonished Clarke’s behavior as “outrageous.”

“The video I saw is him being the aggressor and it was terrible. I feel like as an adult, you should have a larger margin for patience for these kids because they can get mouthy, they can talk and say wild jokes, but I think putting your hands on a kid is never OK,” Williams added. “I don’t think that should have happened at all. You should have more self-control,” Williams continued. “I didn’t know it was over two schools. That’s crazy.”

According to reports, Clarke is facing four counts of child abuse without great bodily harm. He appeared in court on Wednesday and the judge has set his bail at $30K.



Some of his current anger might come from the fact that he never “made it” as a football player. Twitter posts dating back to 2015, when Clarke was in high school, suggest he had a chip on his shoulder even then. A desire to be great and prove people wrong that has yet to be satisfied as he approaches 30.



Just wait I will make it pic.twitter.com/QbHaDygn9O — Jamir Clarke (@jamir_clarke954) May 20, 2015

While out on bond the disgraced coach complied to wearing a GPS monitor and being on house arrest. He was also ordered to hand over any weapons or firearms. He must additionally not establish any contact with the victims linked to the case.