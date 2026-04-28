’80 MPH Fastball? DEI’: Olivia Pichardo Makes History As First Woman To Pitch In D-1 Baseball Game, And Boys Are Big Mad

Back in 2023, we covered Olivia Pichardo, the first woman to make a Division I roster and play in a baseball game. On April 25th, 2026, she became the first woman to pitch in a game, shutting down Cornell on Senior Day with a ninth inning performance to help seal a lopsided win.

Olivia Pichardo Becomes First Woman To Pitch In D-1 Baseball Game

Olivia Pichardo makes history as the first woman to pitch in a NCAA DI game, closing out a victory for Brown University! pic.twitter.com/2dSdiWZCSA — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) April 26, 2026

Pichardo was stingy. She didn’t allow a hit or a walk during the lone appearance of her four-year college baseball career. The 5-foot-7, 165-pound righty finished her career with an unblemished 0.00 ERA.

When Pichardo first made Brown University’s team as a freshman two-way player, she told reporters the accomplishment was “surreal.”

Time flies and now as a senior Pichardo will leave the university with the statistical excellence to back up any doubt that she belonged. Pichardo took the mound for the first time in her collegiate career over the weekend.

Who Is Brown University Baseball Player Olivia Pichardo?

Growing up in Queens, New York, where you can still find some variation of a sandlot game in certain nooks and crannies of the borough, Pichardo played for a prestigious travel baseball organization and played varsity baseball as a seventh and eighth grader at the Garden School. That dream became a reality in October of 2023 as she tried out for one of Ivy League school’s 31 roster sports.

“It was definitely a surreal moment for me because it’s something that I’ve wanted since eighth grade. It’s kind of crazy to know that I’m living out my dream right now and my ideal college experience that I’ve always wanted, so that’s really cool,” Pichardo said in an interview with a local newspaper.

Pichardo Was Dominant Travel Ball & High School Player: Walked On In College

Her all-around dominance as a pitcher and position player, earned her the opportunity to play for the USA Baseball Women’s National Team, where she utilized a fastball that was clocking in at 81 in high school along with a nasty arsenal of off-speed stuff to give fellow D1 commits fits.

Former head coach Grant Achilles thought she had the tools to compete at the college level.

“It’s a workout common for baseball and allows us to evaluate athleticism and arm strength, as well as both offensive and defensive skills. That day, Olivia put together the most complete walk-on tryout I have seen from a player since becoming a head coach,” Achilles said then.

From that tryout, he offered her an opportunity to join the program as a walk-on. She accepted.

Pichardo isn’t the first woman to play college baseball. Prior to her arrival, roughly 20 women had played college baseball at various institutions across the country. There were eight women taking the field the same year she arrived in 2023. The major difference is none of them are D-1 players.

Fans Give Mixed Reviews On Social Media: Some Call Pichardo’s Brown Career DEI

Instead of congratulating her on a successful college career, some users on X were open with their prejudices towards girls playing boys sports and suggested that a boy who was better may have been cut to allow Pichardo on the team.

“Not historical. Pitching in garbage time doesn’t count,” quipped one party pooper. “So there weren’t any men that tried out for the team that were better than her? Yeahhh nooo. If a man has a top pitch speed of 80-82 mph, he’s not making that team, but wait, DEI so we should allow this girl to play and steal a spot. She’s very good, but very good FOR A GIRL,” one X user commented. “80 mph fastball? I threw in Upper 80s when I was 14. DEI bullshit,” another user commented as an insult. “She did not close out the game as the score was 16-4. She finished the game. No save opportunity,” clarified another hater on X. “Good for her but I can’t wait until all these “firsts” are done with and we celebrate a super-talented girl who makes a meaningful impact,” one netizen noted.

To which another replied:

“Good for her. She played the same game as the guys do and got someone out. I have no problem with that. If she is as good or better than others at her position, then keep it coming.”

There were those baseball purists who gave credit where it was due.

“Fellas, come on: she was good enough for the manager to use and she looked coordinated and athletic and got the batter out. Appreciate it for what it is,” said one supportive fan. “She tops 80mph. Good highschool speed. So for guys here thinking they have the reaction time to hit that, I don’t think so unless some of you are at batting practice 5 days per week. You have maybe a half second before it gets to the plate and a 1/4 sec to start your swing,” another quipped.

Pichardo Broke Barriers In College Baseball: She’s Currently 1-Of-1

Pichardo may not have played a ton in college, but there’s no mistake that she didn’t cut any corners.

In Pichardo’s first at-bat at the collegiate level she was not overmatched. Back in 2023 when she made history as the first woman to ever appear in a Division, she also was the first to get an at-bat, grounding out to first base. Later that summer, she made more history as the first woman to homer in the Hamptons League.

Olivia Pichardo of Brown becomes the first woman to play in an NCAA Division I baseball game!pic.twitter.com/YzQIXZDNeE — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 17, 2023

The next summer (2024) she blasted a three-run home run during extra innings for the Dubois County Bombers of the Prospect League.

All legit.

In total, Pichardo finished her college baseball career with four at-bats, and one run scored. She didn’t record an at-bat this season, but was still a major part of the team as a senior leader.

First-year head coach Frank Holbrook showed his respect to Pichardo on Senior Day by allowing her to make more history by calling on her to close out the game in the ninth inning. She successfully did so, recording the final out of a win over Cornell.

Thus, finishing her historic career with a 0.00 ERA and laying the groundwork for future girls who want to play baseball, not softball.