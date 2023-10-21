Bronny James Isn’t Fully Healthy Yet, But His Swag Is On 1000 At USC’s ‘Trojan HoopLa’

Bronny James seems to be in good spirits as he begins his collegiate basketball career with the USC Trojans. He even gave the Trojan faithful a little dance show ahead of their midnight matchup.

The only thing is he didn’t play.

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24 during a USC practice and was rushed to a hospital.

It’s been months since this happened, but nobody is rushing him back to play. On USC’s “Trojan HoopLa” he made an appearance with his team, even coming out dancing when they announced his name during the team presentation of the players.

It suffices to say that USC was excited to see their four-star guard come out and hit his Dougie while his teammates supported him, applauding him in the background.

Although Bronny did not participate in this game, it’s good to see Bronny up and active again. It’s also worth noting that last month, his father, LeBron James, revealed that Bronny plans to play with the Trojans at some point this season, which should be great news for the team.

Bronny, who was a coach’s player in high school, a sort of do-it-all, all-around guard, was touted to be a first-round-worthy selection before he committed to USC and before his cardiac arrest.

The 6-foot-3 guard is an adept defender who shows the ability to be a playmaker and knock down three-pointers at a consistent rate, along with a lot of athleticism and bounce in his game that he has recently developed over the last few years.

His only realistic question mark as he moves up the basketball career ladder is his size and if he can carry enough muscle to be able to play in the NBA.

But many fans who insistently and unfairly compare him to his father and his dominant career and legacy have way more question marks regarding his potential and if he can become a star in the league, much less a serviceable player in the NBA.

Of course, one of the main storylines surrounding Bronny is that his father has aspirations of playing with Bronny in the NBA, essentially attempting to play on the same team that he is drafted to, something we have never seen before.

While Bronny was doing his best John Wall impression with USC, his dad was busy being his kid’s biggest fan. LeBron reposted the video of Bronny dancing on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another example of LeBron’s dedication and fandom of his children, as he recently also was spotted being his daughter Zhuri’s biggest fan at her volleyball game.

Once again, the James family is America’s basketball family, and this time around it was Bronny’s chance to shine at his new school.