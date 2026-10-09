‘Brock Purdy Is the Best QB in the NFL, the Best Ever’: Colin Cowherd Welcomed Back Into 49ers Family With a Take Patrick Mahomes May Find Laughable



Brock Purdy has risen from “Mr. Irrelevant,” the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, to become one of the league’s most remarkable success stories. Many players drafted that late never make an NFL roster, making Purdy’s rise to prominence all the more unexpected.

This season, Purdy has continued to put up elite numbers under head coach Kyle Shanahan, leading the 49ers to a 4-0 start. He leads the NFL with a 126.2 passer rating, with 11 touchdown passes and just one interception.

Purdy made an immediate impact as a rookie in 2022, winning his first six starts and setting an NFL record with a passer rating of at least 95 in each game. By the 2023 season, he had emerged as an MVP candidate, earned Pro Bowl honors and led San Francisco to the Super Bowl.

Colin Cowherd called San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy the GOAT and gained an entire new fan base. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Colin Cowherd Calls 49ers QB Brock Purdy the GOAT

In 2023, Cam Newton dismissed Purdy as a “game manager” rather than a “game changer,” doubling down on that assessment during the 2024 season. But Purdy’s continued success could challenge that narrative. While he may not yet be widely regarded in the same class as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, longtime sports radio host Colin Cowherd offered a take on “The Herd” that is sure to ignite debate in the comment section.

“Brock Purdy is not only the best quarterback in the NFL, he’s the best quarterback ever,” Cowherd proclaimed. “According to advanced metrics, Brock Purdy is the best quarterback in the NFL — and the best quarterback ever.”

Cowherd attempted to explain his take once he had everyone’s attention.

“We can attribute it to Kyle Shanahan but Kyle Shanahan had Matt Ryan and RG3 and Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo and blah, blah, blah. This is by far the best quarterback play he’s ever had. And it’s fascinating because how the hell did this guy end up as the last player picked in the seventh round. A huge component to QB play in the NFL is the last two seconds. The ball is snapped. See it. Evaluate it and execute it. That’s what he does. He’s the truck, not the trailer. He’s pulling this puppy,” Colin said.

That take made Cowherd very popular amongst San Francisco 49ers fans.

“Is this AI or did Colin finally come to his senses?,” one fan commented in favor of Cowherd’s take.

“They stole the MVP from him in 2023. His first year as a starter, he had HISTORIC numbers despite injuries to him & everyone around him, took his team to the Super Bowl, took them to OT. But they GAVE it to Lamar who, of course sh*t the bed in the playoffs,” one Purdy supporter mentioned.

Some fans wondered what took him so long to come around after years of refusing to give Purdy anything but “game manager” credit.

RELATED: The Jalen Hurts Disrespect Reaches A New Level: Eagles Fans Attack Sports Radio Host For Calling Brock Purdy “A Far Better QB” Than Super Bowl MVP

“The only thing that would make this better would have been an apology from Cow for not seeing it over the past four years,” one netizen quipped.

“Starting to change that tune I see he’s finally paying more attention,” another tweeted.

“@colincowherd nice to see you’re finally a believer. Took ya long enough,” a 49ers fan said in the comments.

There was pushback outside of the 49ers community with criticisms of Purdy, suggesting he’s overhyped.

“Except he’s made out of papier-mâché and can’t finish a season,” a user commented.

“NFL must of sent out a memo,” one skeptical fan. The amount of Purdy love and hype has never been this high before lol.”

Brock Purdy Has Tom Brady Intangibles

“The Covino and Rich Show” on FS1 dove further into Cowherd’s bold statement.

“He took a team to the Super Bowl and lost in overtime. Lamar Jackson. Josh Allen. A lot of these guys haven’t even made it to the Super Bowl and they are ranked higher,” Steve Covino said on a recent episode.

“I’m not buying best ever but he does seem composed and in control at all times. And I can recognize that and appreciate that.”

“You can say the same thing about Tom Brady,” Rich Davis added. He wasn’t the fastest. He didn’t have the best arm but he had the intangibles that put him ahead of everyone else and that’s all that mattered. That’s what Brock Purdy is bringing. He knows how to win.”

“What will it take for people to respect Brock Purdy on a level that when a quarterback list comes out he’s not No. 12, Not No. 9?,” he asked.

“It’s when he retires,” Covino said. “Because there isn’t a QB in the NFL that we can point to right now that we are ready to give their flowers.”

There’s a lot to unpack in Cowherd’s comments, and plenty of quarterbacks who could feel disrespected. His point was that Purdy has performed with remarkable efficiency week after week. But calling him the NFL’s best quarterback when Patrick Mahomes won three Super Bowl rings in a five-season span is a stretch. Suggesting that Purdy’s regular-season success and one Super Bowl appearance put him in the same conversation as Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Joe Montana is even more absurd.

Cowherd’s take may have been a swing and a miss, but it earned him some new support among 49ers fans as he looks to maintain his audience in an evolving sports media landscape.