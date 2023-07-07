5-foot-4 Britney Spears Wanted A Pic, Ended Up Slapped By 7-foot-4 Victor Wemby’s Security | This Is An Unfortunate Prelude To No. 1 Overall Pick’s Summer League Matchup With No. 2 Brandon Miller

Victor Wembanyama’s security allegedly struck iconic pop star Britney Spears in an attempt to deter her from making contact with Victor.

The 19-year-old Frenchman was in Las Vegas walking into ARIA hotel and casino Wednesday night when Spears allegedly approached him from behind to ask for a picture, whereupon she was struck by Wemby’s security guard.

First reported by TMZ, the incident apparently was sparked when Spears noticed Wembanyama and went up to him to ask for a picture. When she made contact with him, an altercation with one of his security guard ensued, which reportedly consisted of her being struck so hard her glasses knocked off as well. She put all of this in the police report she filed.

Wemby Says Spears Grabbed Him

Wembanyama’s account of things differed from Spears’, claiming that he was told by his security team when entering the lobby to just walk and not stop for anybody. According to Wembanyama’s interview from Bleacher Report, he claims that she grabbed him from behind, and not the shoulder, and that the security guard pushed her away, except Wemby didn’t know how much force he used on her. Because he was told to keep walking, he never looked back to see who it was.

While it was first alleged by Wemby that she grabbed the basketball phenom, she defended herself by saying she tapped him and would go on to address the incident on her Instagram account.

Spears put out a lengthy statement on her Instagram saying “I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Also throughout her Instagram statement, she spoke about the time when she was swarmed by fans that same night and that her security team “didn’t hit any of them.”

On the second slide of her statement Instagram story, the singer also said “This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but it’s out there already.”

Spears “Not Prepared For What Happened”

Britney Spears, however, says she was “not prepared for what happened” Wednesday night after she approached Wemby while at a restaurant.

“I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner,” Spears said. “I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. “It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I’m aware of the player’s statement where he mentioned I grabbed him from behind, but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back in front of a crowd.”

Was Spears Assaulted By Security?

Spears admitted feeling very embarrassed by the incident “but also felt that it was her responsibility to speak out about it and “to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect. Physical violence is happening too much in this world, often behind closed doors. I stand with all victims and my heart goes out to all of you.”

According to Spears, she has yet to receive a public apology, but she did thank the Las Vegas Police Department and their detectives for assisting her on Wednesday night.

“I get swarmed by people all the time,” she added later. “In fact, that night, I was run by a group of at least 20 fans, my security team didn’t hit any of them.”

Wembanyama obviously is in Las Vegas for Summer League play. His San Antonio Spurs team will be taking on second overall pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets on July 7. The anticipation for this matchup on Friday has been immense, as tickets for the game reportedly have been sold out.