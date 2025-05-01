‘WNBA Wouldn’t Be Able To Afford Her’: Blue Ivy’s Shocking Height Increase Has Hoops Fans Predicting Her Future With Vegas Aces

Beyoncé is back on tour again as her Cowboy Carter Tour is in full swing. Beyoncé introduced the world to daughter Blue Ivy during her last tour and the world was captivated by her dancing and innocence. On this tour Bey has both of her daughters along for the magical ride, while turning the country-inspired concert into a celebration of their bond at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.



RELATED: Bey Turns 37: Power Ranking The Defining Moments In Beyonce’s Career

On Monday night, the show was sold out and although 7-year-old Rumi was beyond excited to finally get her introduction to the world in front of thousands, the height of 13-year-old Blue Ivy shocked everyone, especially those fans who had not seen her on stage since the Renaissance World Tour, but fans online gushed with pride as they watched her upgraded skill.

BLUE IVY IS TRULY BEYONCÉ'S DAUGHTER LIKE DO Y'ALL SEE THIS😭??? pic.twitter.com/IewQx8E8e1 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 30, 2025

The crowd roared as the girls and Beyonce all huddled for a family moment during the song “Protector,” which features Rumi.

Social media went crazy as Blue walked the stage runway style, strutting with the grace of a seasoned veteran. While her future seems destined for performance in some capacity, fans started suggesting the lanky 13-year-old would have a great future as a professional women’s basketball player.

Could Blue Ivy Play In WNBA? Las Vegas Aces Calling

WNBA teams already tryna figure out how to sign Blue Ivy to a supermax pic.twitter.com/iwzucO4YNy — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) December 25, 2024

Some fans even suggested teams that Blue might play for one day.

“Them long ahh arms she’s gonna look great in an aces jersey,” said one fan doing their own projecting. Another fan interjected immediately, “Y’all she plays volleyball,” setting the record straight concerning the sports Jay-Z’s oldest daughter participates in. “Well she can definitely do both!,” wrote another fan. “She’s definitely a Beauty and a Beast!” “She’s got to be a cool 6’0 or 6’1 at 13…anything is possible,” said another adult Blue Ivy fan. WNBA Pay Is Too Low

Others found it inconceivable because the WNBA simply doesn’t pay enough to get Blue Ivy to engage. She’s probably already making a year’s WNBA salary touring with her mom.

“WNBA wouldn’t be able to afford her even if she did play,” said another fan, taking a shot at the low salaries that the league’s stars make in comparison to men’s pro sports.

“So she would make? 50k.” a fan agreed.

Pro Trainer Chimes In On Blue Ivy WNBA Potential

With all of the talk about Blue Ivy and hoops, TSL asked an expert on the subject if her body frame suggests she has potential to be a future pro if she was willing to put in work.

Mark Williams is the lead skills developer for Team Footprintz a basketball training organization. Williams has worked with hundreds of high school, college and pro women players and thinks Blue Ivy has the frame and family to excel at the sport.



“Yes, no doubt about it,” Williams tells The Shadow League. “She has the initial set of physical attributes needed to become a star basketball player. Obviously, her family’s name & power will allow her to be in the rooms to make it possible and of course enough money to have access to great trainers and mentors, but ultimately she, like others, will need the passion and desire to become a member of top 1% of the world’s basketball club”.

Then again, just because she is the daughter of famous billionaire entertainers, doesn’t mean she automatically can become a great athlete of the same ilk.

“Based on the footage of her parents playing sports, I have a feeling that she doesn’t have an athletic gene in her body,” said one netizen, who doesn’t believe that Blue’s physical measurables would translate into athletic greatness.

“This girl ain’t never dribbled a basketball in her life,” said another fan

This is Beyoncé’s 13- year old daughter.



At that age, I was wearing Geranimals and playing with my Barbie camper. pic.twitter.com/GR9tIRbGNO — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 30, 2025

Blue Ivy Destined For Stardom



The shy girl that we saw on the last tour has definitely stepped her game up, increased her stage presence and doesn’t resemble the nervous looking 11-year-old that got better after that May 2023 Renaissance show in Paris.

Others suggested that she get into modeling, which is pretty much what she’s already doing while assisting her mother on the tour. What’s pretty clear is that The Carters are preparing their children for a life of stardom and won’t be hiding them away in any posh private school where only paparazzi can find them.