Blame It On The Alcohol! Executive At LeBron James’ Tequila Company Involved In Viral Las Vegas Brawl With OnlyFans Model Who Allegedly Slept With Her Husband

LeBron James has had a basketball career devoid of any scandals. However, the same cannot be said of one of his employees.



Erin Harris, chief marketing officer for Lobos 1707, James’ tequila brand, was caught on a now-viral video brawling with OnlyFans model Danielle Pertusiello, who apparently was having an affair with her husband.

The 24-year-old Pertusiello and her friend Amanda Costello, 29, were reportedly “hit from behind by closed fists in the back of the head,” which triggered the brawl. Eventually, Pertusiello’s short skirt gets hiked up in the melee, exposing her thong for the fight on the Encore casino floor at Wynn Las Vegas.

Security footage showed the police what happened: Harris and a friend she was with tapped Pertusiello and Costello on the shoulders when they walked into the casino; then “all four females start throwing punches at each other.”

Erin Harris CFO of #LeBronJames liquor brand caught on video in casino catfight with OnlyFans model Danielle Pertusiello over her husband Mike Harris. Danielle admitted to sleeping with Harris's husband, but claimed that 'if it’s not going to be me, it’s going to be someone else' pic.twitter.com/elU2MWSEb0 — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) July 26, 2023

What Happens In Vegas Gets To The Internet

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that the altercation was based on tension building for months from Harris confronting Pertusiello over the phone four months before the fight.

“Danielle turned and immediately recognized her attack[er],” read the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report per FOX News.

However, Pertusiello admitted to police that she “has been dating/sleeping with a married man” and that Harris had caught her husband “cheating on her with Danielle.”

Pertusiello and her friend were issued disorderly conduct citations, but the model told the world on Twitter that she was the about that fight life.

“In case anyone wanted to know I’m the first girl. Link in bio,” she posted about the fight, now a content creation moment.

Who Is Erin Harris?

Erin Harris has more than 20 years of experience in spirits and consumer goods and is the co-founder of Pronghorn, a business dedicated to cultivating the next generation of Black founders, executive leaders, and entrepreneurs in the Spirits industry.

Most recently, she was the SVP and general manager of Blue Flame Agency. She devoted over ten years to Combs Enterprises, for Sean Combs, working across the company’s portfolio for brands including CÎROC DeLeón Tequila and Sean John.

It is never good when scandals rock the personal lives of professionals, but when it goes viral and your boss is LeBron James it’s not as easy to fix as saying blame it on the alcohol.