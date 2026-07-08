‘Black Women Keep Assaulting Her Out Of Jealousy’: Jemele Hill Disagrees That Caitlin Clark’s Bad Back Is From Being Targeted By WNBA Players

Caitlin Clark battled lower body injuries that limited her to 13 games played last season. This year she’s constantly been on the injury report as she recovers from a lingering back injury. After being sidelined recently, Clark is expected to return to the court on Wednesday, July 8, for the team’s road game against the Los Angeles Sparks, with a minutes restriction.

This latest back situation coincides with the confrontation Clark had with Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas, where Thomas’ fist ended up in Clark’s throat as she tried to balance herself to get up. The incident was blown up by the media and became a rallying cry for the WNBA, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and players to “protect CC.”

Although TSL has mentioned many times that Clark’s back could be her ultimate demise if she fails to make it through the season, some fans are blaming the alleged brutal physical treatment of her by other players as the main agitator worsening her back problems. Others say Clark’s flopping on defensive and offensive plays don’t help her cause.

Jemele Hill Says Don’t Blame WNBA Players For Caitlin Clark Back Problems

Jemel Hill chimed in on Clark’s back issues on X.

“I know the narrative is to blame this on physical play, but the Fever have not been transparent about her injuries. Her back has been a longstanding issue. What gives?”

I know the narrative is to blame this on physical play, but the Fever have not been transparent about her injuries. Her back has been a longstanding issue. What gives? https://t.co/Ts0dzDFExs — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 8, 2026

Some fans tried to explain Clark’s injuries with medical facts, not emotional warfare.

“She had a core injury that she compensated for from the very beginning of last year. I’m guessing she screwed her back up at that point. She sat on a padded cushion for almost the entirety of when she was out last year. I’m guessing her groin is healed but her back is still out of whack,” one Indiana Fever fan said. “She’s hurt,” another fan insisted. “League management needs to keep parading her on the sidelines for marketing purposes. Same as last season. That’s my best guess. Dr Elissa Deusner PT DPT CSCS Natty Champ @HoosierGatorDoc offered her diagnosis on Clark’s injuries without ever having examined the three-time All-Star. “It goes back to her groin pull(s). Not adequately rehabbed, too quickly returned. Adductor issues and lumbar issues are not separate things. Also, her posture says it all. Tons of thoracic flex w little lumbar mobility. She was a lumbar strain waiting to happen.” “It’s the golf.. back injuries are the most common injuries in golf.. it didn’t come from playing ball,” one fan suggested. Clark is a golf fanatic who has participated in high profile events.

There’s still a core group of fans who attribute Clark’s problems to jealous co-workers.

“Black women keep assaulting her out of jealousy,” one fan offered as a cause for Clark’s bad back.

“She literally had 0 issues until she started getting mugged in games. I mean yeah long standing issue when you look that shes taken more flagrant 1 fouls in 70 games than most have ever. Shes had 9. I believe c gray took her 108 games to get 8. That’s just the called ones,” another user commented on X. “It’s not a narrative,” one fan replied to Hill’s caption. “You can literally watch the highlights seeing her get the sh-t beat out of her. That doesn’t fit your narrative though because she’s white.”

A dissenting fan responded: “I’d advise her to stop flopping and throwing herself on the floor. That might help her back issues.”

I’d advise her to stop flopping and throwing herself on the floor. That might help her back issues. pic.twitter.com/7cYABoXpuh — Ahk (@GullahCorridor) July 8, 2026

Is Indiana Fever Organization Telling The Truth About Clark’s Bad Back?

Some skeptical fans believe the Indiana Fever organization is continuously lying about the true extent of Clark’s injuries. They don’t trust the information they are being given.

“There’s nothing wrong with her back. Her behavior suggests a long standing mental issue that they’re not being transparent about,” one netizen commented, questioning Clark’s mental health.

“You are preaching to the choir Jemele,” another netizen quipped. “ We have been calling out the Fever organization for lying about Caitlin Clark’s health since last season. They fired their longtime reporter Scott Agnes for asking one question about her health this season. The fans and CC deserve better.”

The CC saga continues and everything gets ramped up when she is not playing and the Indiana Fever win.

After a Fever win with Caitlin Clark, the locker room sounds like they just lost a game.



After a Fever win without Caitlin Clark, the locker room sounds like they’ve won game 7. https://t.co/PliyJ3vzeq — Park Mu-Doon (@parkmudoon) July 7, 2026

Everyone has an opinion about Clark and regardless of what anybody says, she has to be healthy to live up to all of these expectations certain fan bases have thrust upon her less than three full seasons into her career.