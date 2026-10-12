‘Maybe Kyler Wasn’t the Problem in Arizona’: Kyler Murray Got Justin Jefferson and a Top 5 Defense, Now the Vikings Are 5-0 and Cardinals Fans Are Big Mad

Don’t look now, but former Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is making a statement in Minnesota, where the Vikings sit atop the NFC North with an undefeated 5-0 record. Murray’s tenure with the Arizona Cardinals had its ups and downs, but when surrounded by a solid supporting cast, the diminutive dynamo showed he could get the job done.

Now seemingly comfortable and healthy in Minnesota, with an abundance of offensive weapons at his disposal, Murray is showing out. On Sunday, he connected with 10 different Vikings receivers, completing 24 of 30 passes while adding 51 yards on the ground.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 11: Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings looks to throw a pass during the first quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 11, 2026 in New Orleans. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

Murray signed a $1.3 million deal with the Vikings at the veteran minimum, while the Cardinals are covering the remainder of his $36.8 million guaranteed salary for 2026. The arrangement is essentially a “show-me” deal for Murray, and so far, he has responded like a seasoned veteran.

That response is especially notable after Murray suffered a concussion on his 11th snap during Minnesota’s Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13. Vikings fans watched in disbelief as Packers safety Javon Bullard delivered a hard hit in the first quarter, sending Murray into the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Murray missed Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, with backup Carson Wentz filling in, before returning in Week 3. Since then, he has helped lead the Vikings to three consecutive wins, looking composed and comfortable both in the pocket and on the move.

His precision on his lone touchdown pass of the day to Justin Jefferson was a thing of beauty. Murray threaded the ball between three defenders to find Jefferson, known as “JJ,” in the corner of the end zone.

“Three defenders,” one fan marveled in the comments on X.

Many fans began writing off the former Oklahoma star, who turned down a $4.66 million MLB signing bonus with the Oakland Athletics to pursue football. After seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Murray’s NFL career appeared to lose momentum, as the team reached the playoffs just once during his tenure. That lone postseason appearance came after the 2021 regular season, when the Cardinals fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-11, in the NFC Wild Card Round.

RELATED: Kyler Murray Could Be This Generation’s Bo Jackson

The Vikings may be the most talented team Murray has played for, making his performance in Minnesota especially intriguing. With a top-five defense and one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers in Justin Jefferson, fans are eager to see how far Murray can take a team with so much talent on both sides of the ball.

“Just like we, who know ball, said,” one fan who expects Murray to have continued success with the Vikings.

“If they didn’t get a hold, and 2 fumbles in the redzone he probably has 30 completions and 3+ TDs. He’s looking comfortable and reminds me of vintage 2021 Kyler today,” raved one netizen.

“Maybe Kyler wasn’t the problem in Arizona,” one user suggested in the comments.

“He’s finally with a real team with a real organization with real ownership with real money,” a netizen quipped.

“This was never hard to understand. Couldn’t overcome and survive this organizational failure of a franchise. But you put him with an above average defense and offense and he’ll likely be good enough to get you wins..,” expressed one fan.

“COACHING AND ORGANIZATION MATTERS!!,” one fan said, while taking a shot at the Cardinals organization.

The pushback came, too, largely from Cardinals fans reluctant to acknowledge how the organization’s shortcomings may have contributed to Murray’s struggles in Arizona. The franchise has hardly been a model of sustained success or quarterback development. Its most successful quarterback in the modern era may be Kurt Warner, who joined Arizona late in his career after stints with the St. Louis Rams and New York Giants.

“You’re acting like Murray is the reason they are 5-0,” one fan pushed back against those in the comments complementing Murray’s performance.

“Kyler Murray has very little to do with why the Vikings are undefeated, come the f**k on. This was literally his first good game in that uniform,” one netizen argued.

“I watched. He was mid. Missed flea flicker. Passes saved by great catches,” another hating fan added.

The numbers tell the story: Murray is leading an undefeated NFL team, and for the first time in his career, he doesn’t have to play Superman, just super football.