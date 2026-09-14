‘Left With The Title And His Girl’: Fans Say Ben Shelton Should Fight Alexander Zverev For ‘Flirting’ With Girlfriend Trinity Rodman After Beating Him In U.S. Open Final

American tennis star Ben Shelton was attempting to make history in the U.S. Open final Sunday in New York, but Alexander Zverev had other plans.

The German-born Zverev defeated Shelton in four sets, while much of the crowd was pulling for Shelton to be the first American man to win a major tennis title since 2003 and just the second Black man to win the U.S. Open since Arthur Ashe in 1968.

Among those in the crowd disappointed by Shelton’s loss was his girlfriend and soccer professional Trinity Rodman, who did not arrive until late in the match because she was playing in a NWSL soccer game in Boston.

Trinity Rodman (left) arrived to watch boyfriend Ben Shelton (right) near the end of his US Open final loss to Alexander Zverev on Sunday in New York; Rodman played in a professional soccer game in Boston earlier in the day. (Photos: @ESPN/X; Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Zverev addressed Rodman’s presence in the stands during his acceptance of the U.S. Open trophy.

The winner was seemingly surprised that she had been able to make it to the match after playing in a game of her own earlier in the day.

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“Trinity, I thought you have a game today,” Zverev said during his post-match speech. “Well done to you as well. You’re the lucky charm … not today, but usually.”

While Zverev clearly felt close enough to Shelton and Rodman on a personal level to joke with her, many social media users did not view it as a jovial moment.

“Nah if I’m Ben I’m punching on Zverev,” X user @2NowOnto3 wrote. “You ain’t gonna embarrass me in the final and then be flirting with my girl like that.”

“Zverev beats Shelton and then flirts with Trinity during his speech,” X user @BrookieVibez added. “Give Ben a break.”

“Left with the title and his girl,” X user @gabrielOo6 wrote about the viral video of Zverev’s remarks to Rodman.

"You're the lucky charm … not today but usually.” 😅



Alexander Zverev to Trinity Rodman after he beat her boyfriend Ben Shelton in the US Open Final 🎾 pic.twitter.com/W9q60Yuwor — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2026

While some were mad online about the exchange with Rodman on Shelton’s behalf, the American and Zverev were both complimentary of each other after the match finished.

The U.S. Open victory was the second career Grand Slam title for Zverev, who also won the French Open in June.

“Congrats on these two weeks,” Shelton said during his runner-up speech, per Yahoo Sports. “Your second Grand Slam, your second in a year. You are one of the best players in the world, maybe the best player in the world this year.

“What you are doing is incredible, the way you are serving, the way you are moving and playing. You work harder than anyone I know, you put more hours in on the court than anyone I know.

“You and your team do things the right way and I’m sincerely happy for you guys to hold this title.”

While it was not the ending Shelton hoped for on the court, at least he does still have Rodman by his side.

The couple has been dating since March of last year after they met each other on Instagram.