‘I’ve Been Put Through Washing Machine and Dryer’: Megan Thee Stallion Explains Disrespect She Felt In Relationship With Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion and NBA boyfriend Klay Thompson were the internet’s latest rendition of “relationship goals” while they dated for roughly a year.

That public perception came to an end in April, though, when Megan Thee Stallion used her Instagram story to announce a breakup with Thompson, who was accused of cheating on the rap artist.

Megan explained even more about why the relationship with Thompson ended in a new interview with InStyle that was released on Wednesday.

Klay Thompson (left) is preparing to play his first NBA season as a member of Miami Heat, while ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion (right) addressed issues that she says contributed to the downfall of their relationship in a new interview with InStyle. (Photos: Megan Briggs/Getty Images; Raymond Hall/GC Images)

“I feel like I’ve been put through the washing machine and the dryer with tins, shovels, and a cactus,” Megan said about how she felt in the aftermath of her romance with the four-time NBA champion.

The rapper went on to explain that she did not always feel like herself during the relationship.

RELATED: ‘Why Would Anyone Even Cheat On Megan Thee Stallion?’: Men Run To The Comments To Answer One Woman’s Question About Accusation Klay Wasn’t Faithful

“God will always make you uncomfortable when something is not meant for you,” Megan said. “I think I just kept trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong, trying to fit myself into someone else’s life. I was losing myself a little bit. I am now in the space of finding me again.”

During their relationship, it was hard to avoid viral videos online of Thompson and Thee Stallion together. Megan’s social media feeds regularly featured self-narrated videos of the then-couple going on dates or enjoying quality time in various locations.

The rapper was also often seen at Dallas Mavericks games; Thompson played for the team the last two seasons before reaching a buyout agreement last month that led to a new contract with the Miami Heat.

However, it seems that things were not always going smoothly behind the scenes, with the three-time Grammy winner suggesting there may have been disagreements with the shooting guard about her lifestyle.

“You will not disrespect me. And you will be thankful. Period,” Megan said. “I cannot be disrespected. I cannot be a person who is not gonna be me. I cannot not go to work. I’m going to be Megan Thee Stallion.”

“I’m not a person who is in the house 24-7. I’m never going to be that.” Megan added. “And whoever dates me is gonna have to just understand, like, she is her own person. She’s her own boss. I cannot be minimized. I will not be behind any man. I will have a partner. I will be equals with my partner. I’m never gonna take the back seat to anything.”

Megan teased a new album release in an Instagram post on Aug. 10, although the date it is officially dropping has yet to be announced. The project is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

As for Thompson, the 15-year veteran is hoping to return to the playoffs with the Miami Heat after two seasons out of contention with the Mavericks. He averaged a career-low 11.7 points per game, while shooting a career-worst 39.3 percent from the field, last season.

The Heat also shook up their roster in the offseason by trading for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they are hoping Thompson can regain his shooting form to provide valuable spacing on the court around the “Greek Freak.”

Thompson has not made any official public statements about his breakup with Megan.